Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market Analysis, Forecast Of Business Revenue, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends to 2025
Peptides are used to prepare epitope-specific antibodies, map antibody epitopes and enzyme binding sites and to design novel enzymes, drugs and vaccines. Peptide synthesis is characterized as the formation of a peptide bond between two amino acids.
North America dominated the peptide synthesis market, followed by Europe during the forecast period. In North America, the US is expected to hold the largest share of the peptide synthesis market due to increasing research activity and the growing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
AAPPTec
PTI
PSI
CEM
Biotage
Shimadzu
Activotec
CS Bio
Intavis AG
Hainan JBPharm
Thermo
Labconco
Zirbus
GEA Process Engineering
TelStar
Market size by Product
Peptide Synthesizers
Chromatography Equipment
Lyophilizers
Market size by End User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations
Academic and Research Institutes
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Peptide Synthesis Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Peptide Synthesis Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Peptide Synthesis Equipment companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Peptide Synthesis Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
