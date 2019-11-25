Pipe Insulation Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast To 2023
The pipe insulation market gains immensely from district energy systems in most parts of the world for energy distribution. The extensive network of pipes for energy distribution spread over very large distances requires pipes to insulate to minimize energy loss. Furthermore, pipe insulation is essential in some other high economic value sectors such as oil and gas. Serving such applications, the pipe insulation market is predicted to rise at a CAGR close to 3.5% between 2019 and 2023.
Pipe Insulation is thermal or acoustic insulation used on pipework. This report studies the Pipe Insulation used in commercial market.
The United States Pipe Insulation consumption volume was 2185 K m in 2012 and is expected to reach 2740 K m in 2017.
In United States, the leading Pipe Insulation consumption regions are Northeast, South, West, Midwest USA. Northeast Region was the largest consumption region, and occupied 32.97% consumption value market share in 2016, followed by South Region. The market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading United States firms include Owens Corning and Johns Manville.
Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the demand for water efficiency products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.
This report focuses on Pipe Insulation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pipe Insulation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Owens Corning
Johns Manville
Knauf Insulation
ITW
Armacell
K-flex
Rockwool
Aeroflex USAInc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fiberglass
Polyurethane
Calcium Silicate
Elastomeric rubber
Others
Segment by Application
Educational
Healthcare
Commercial
Office
Communications
