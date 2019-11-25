PLM IN CONSUMER GOODS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global market size of PLM in Consumer Goods in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of PLM in Consumer Goods in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global PLM in Consumer Goods market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Product lifecycle management (PLM) software is used in several lifecycle stages of product development.
The need for effective collaboration among various business units as one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the PLM software market in the coming years.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the PLM in Consumer Goods market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of PLM in Consumer Goods include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the PLM in Consumer Goods include
Aras
Autodesk
Centric Software
Dassault Systemes
Oracle
PTC
Siemens PLM Software
3D Systems
AllCAD
ANSYS
Arahne
ARText
Audaces
BONTEX
CadCam Technology
Market Size Split by Type
CAD
CFD
cPDM
DM
EDA
FEA
NC
Market Size Split by Application
Clothing Industry
Daily Necessities
Cosmetics
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
South Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PLM in Consumer Goods Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global PLM in Consumer Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 CAD
1.4.3 CFD
1.4.4 cPDM
1.4.5 DM
1.4.6 EDA
1.4.7 FEA
1.4.8 NC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PLM in Consumer Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Clothing Industry
1.5.3 Daily Necessities
1.5.4 Cosmetics
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PLM in Consumer Goods Market Size
2.1.1 Global PLM in Consumer Goods Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global PLM in Consumer Goods Sales 2016-2025
2.2 PLM in Consumer Goods Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global PLM in Consumer Goods Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global PLM in Consumer Goods Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 PLM in Consumer Goods Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 PLM in Consumer Goods Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 PLM in Consumer Goods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global PLM in Consumer Goods Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 PLM in Consumer Goods Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 PLM in Consumer Goods Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 PLM in Consumer Goods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 PLM in Consumer Goods Price by Manufacturers
3.4 PLM in Consumer Goods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 PLM in Consumer Goods Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers PLM in Consumer Goods Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PLM in Consumer Goods Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Aras
11.1.1 Aras Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of PLM in Consumer Goods
11.1.4 PLM in Consumer Goods Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Autodesk
11.2.1 Autodesk Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of PLM in Consumer Goods
11.2.4 PLM in Consumer Goods Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Centric Software
11.3.1 Centric Software Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of PLM in Consumer Goods
11.3.4 PLM in Consumer Goods Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Dassault Systemes
11.4.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of PLM in Consumer Goods
11.4.4 PLM in Consumer Goods Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Oracle
11.5.1 Oracle Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of PLM in Consumer Goods
11.5.4 PLM in Consumer Goods Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 PTC
11.6.1 PTC Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of PLM in Consumer Goods
11.6.4 PLM in Consumer Goods Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Siemens PLM Software
11.7.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of PLM in Consumer Goods
11.7.4 PLM in Consumer Goods Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 3D Systems
11.8.1 3D Systems Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of PLM in Consumer Goods
11.8.4 PLM in Consumer Goods Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
Continued…..
