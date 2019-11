Putting A New Spin On Things: How the Cold Storage Mobile Computer Market is Contributing to the Technology Industry

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Cold Storage Mobile Computer Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

With the introduction of barcode readers and wireless networking equipment’s in the market, emerged many application where they could be used for saving the time and cost for an organization. With the innovation in these barcode readers came a challenge to use these mobile computers in cold and harsh conditions. For the specific requirement to be fulfilled cold storage mobile computers were introduced in the market. Cold storage mobile computers are built not only to withstand prolonged use in the cold, but more importantly, transitioning between cold and warm locations. Cold storage mobile computers use parts, materials and manufacturing processes specifically designed for the environment.

Cold storage mobile computer are hand-held devices which are built to work in demanding cold storage environments. Cold storage mobile computer are made light enough for scan-intensive picking but are also made tough enough to operate in extremely cold environments. These cold storage mobile computer generally have features like internal heaters, screen defrosters, and special battery packs to optimize the operating life of the product and usability as operators roam in and out of refrigerated environments.

Cold Storage Mobile Computer Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the other drivers for cold storage mobile computers market are that it provide a better user experience by providing user friendly features like large keys ideal for gloved hands and bright defroster screens to go from outdoor dock to dark freezer without condensation. Other driver for the cold storage mobile computers market is that it reduces downtime and lowers the total cost of ownership. The drivers which are leading to step growth of cold storage mobile computers market are the increase in the number of cold storages all round the world and increased spending of the technologies to work in harsh conditions.

Some of the restraint for cold storage mobile computer market come from the areas these cold storage facilities are built. The cold storage facilities are generally built in remote places and hence have a limited signal for the working of these cold storage mobile computers. The cold storage mobile computers delivers wireless coverage for applications inside and outside of the four walls but if there is no infrastructure for cold storage mobile devices there can be no use of them in remote place. The other restraint for the cold storage mobile computer market comes to be the cost of a device which is not bearable by the organizations in developing regions of the world.

Cold Storage Mobile Computer Market: Segmentation

The cold storage mobile computer market can be segmented on the basis of type, wireless technology, operating system, pricing, and region.

On the basis of type the cold storage mobile computer market can be divided into;

Basic

Phone-Size

Full-Size/Gun-Gripe

On the basis of wireless technology the cold storage mobile computer market can be divided into;

Wi-Fi

Cellular

On the basis of operating system the Cold Storage Mobile Computer market can be segmented into;

Windows

Android

On the basis of pricing the cold storage mobile computer market can be segmented into;

Premium

Low

Cold Storage Mobile Computer Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global cold storage mobile computer market identified across the value chain include Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, PULSA GmbH, MobileWorxs, Intermec, AML, Bartec, Datalogic, Janam, and Unitech among others.

Cold Storage Mobile Computer Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, cold storage mobile computer market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is seen to be leading the market for cold storage mobile computers in terms of value with U.S. being the most attractive market due to many up gradation and closing replacement cycles for the cold storage infrastructure. The North America market for the cold storage mobile computer market is seen to be followed by Western Europe and China. The region with the fastest rate of growth in the cold storage mobile computer market for the forecast period is expected to be SEA and other APAC due to many cold storage facilities recently set up in the region, specifically in India and ASEAN countries.

