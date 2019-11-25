PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) Market Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



PV Solar charge controllers, also known as PV solar charge regulators, are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged. The main types of solar charge controllers in this report covered MPPT and PWM.

Scope of the Report:

The key players in the global PV Solar Energy Charge Controller market are Phocos, Morningstar, Steca, Shuori New Energy, Beijing Epsolar, OutBack Power, Remote Power and among others.

In 2016, major demand was accounted 28.89 % from China. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of India, Americas and MEA.

PV Solar Energy Charge Controller demand is applied in Industrial & Commercial, such as Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Commercial Lighting, Monitoring/Surveillance, Traffic, and Railroad, and Residential & Rural Electrification. As of 2016, Industrial & Commercial application of the PV Solar Energy Charge Controller is the largest segment market with a market share of 89.66 percent.

The worldwide market for PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Phocos

Morningstar

Steca

Shuori New Energy

Beijing Epsolar

OutBack Power

Remote Power

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Renogy

Specialty Concepts

Sollatek

Blue Sky Energy

Wuhan Wanpeng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PWM PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

MPPT PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial & Commercial

Residential & Rural Electrification

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PV Solar Energy Charge Controller (Solar Energy Charge Controller) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

