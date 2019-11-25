QSFP Module Market in Regional Industry Overview, Size and Share by 2018-2026

Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) module is a compact, hot-pluggable transceiver module used for such applications that require transfer of data from one system to another. Photoelectric conversion is the main function of QSFP module. In this module, the information is transmitted in the form of light pulses, but this information can be utilized by an electronic device only after converting the light pulses into the electric signal. The transceiver modules available within a distance of 10 km can be connected using QSFP modules. Different types of transmitter and receivers of QSFP modules are present in the market, so the users can able to select according to the system’s needs. The QSFP modules are known for the offering the largest pluggable bandwidth density in the world.

As per rapid growth in communication field, the production demand for such small transceiver modules is increased. Increasing data traffic and Internet penetration are the main factor driving the QSFP modules market. Currently QSFP module support four channels with speeds up to 10 Gb/s per channel independently but the manufacturer are focusing on the improvement in channel speed in the upcoming years. Further, the continuously exponential demand for communication devices like smartphones and mainstream adoption of cloud computing are some other aspects that are responsible for QSFP module market’s growth during forecast period.

Read Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54516

The migration to 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps data center is the latest trend in the data transfer field. With fastest growth of machine-to-machine communication, Internet of Things (IoT) applications are generating a huge amount of new data every minute. That large amount of information should be managed, stored and retrieved from the data centers present all over the world. The data centers have to migrate from 10 Gbps speed to 40 and 100 Gbps speed for the high rate data transfer. By developing the cabling infrastructure the aim can be achieved but it required huge amount of initial investment. The alternate solution is the deployment of 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps QFSP modules that permit the reuse of the previously present 10-Gbps Ethernet infrastructure for 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps connections. Also, the strategic collaboration between the supply chain members is also the driving factor in the QSFP modules market growth. The continuous exponential growth in proliferation of data and video traffic and internet traffic increase the need for high bandwidth. The supply chain members are building the strategic collaborations to design and develop the common standard to meet the components requirements for the upcoming generation data centers for the transceivers module.

The QSFP module market has been segmented by end user and geography. On the basis of end user the QSFP module market can be segmented into power transmission over ethernet and data communication and telecommunicationThe QSFP module market can be divided on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia pacific and South America.

Read Report Toc @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=54516

The global QSFP module market is highly fragmented with more number of companies operating in the QSFP module market. Various key players are investing heavily in the R&D activities in order to develop and introduce products with advance features into the market. There are various start-ups that are proliferating in the QSFP module market especially in the growing economies. Furthermore, an increasing number of players are forming strategic partnerships in order to garner increasing market share. The leading players operating in global QSFP module market includes InnoLight Technology (the one of the best providers of QSFP modules in China), Finisar, Lumentum Operations (the world-wide provider of QSFP modules across data communication and telecommunication divisions), Oclaro, Oplink Communications, NeoPhotonics Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Source Photonics among others.