Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Key Players, Competitive Analysis and Regional Forecast To 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real TimeLocation Systems) Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Real-time location system (RTLS) is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.

Get Free PDF For More Technical Insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2178208

Scope of the Report:

The top five companies in the RTLS market are Stanley Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, TeleTracking, Ubisense Group and IBM. These companies held a combined RTLS revenue market share of around 36% in 2016. Stanley Healthcare dominated with 11.98 percent revenue share, followed by Zebra Technologies with 7.63 percent revenue share and TeleTracking with 6.19 percent revenue share.

In terms of revenue generation, the healthcare market for Real-Time Location Systems contributes maximum market share and is estimated to be the major revenue pocket for the global RTLS market. However, the future potential market for real-time location-based solutions includes industrial manufacturing such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing & others, and process industries such as mining and oil & gas. These two industry verticals are estimated to be the emerging markets with a promising future and tremendous growth rate over the forecasted period from 2017 to 2022.

The global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market is valued at 1900 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 7340 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems).

This report studies the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Awarepoint Corporation

Versus Technology

TeleTracking

Ubisense Group

Savi Technology

Identec Solutions

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Elpas

Axcess International

Essensium

GE Healthcare

TimeDomain

BeSpoon

Intelligent Insites

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Plus Location Systems

Radianse

RF Technologies

ThingMagic

Locaris

SCHMIDT

KINGDOES

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2178208



Market Segment by Type, covers

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Infrared

ZigBee

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Process Industries

Government and Defense

Retail

Education

Others

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://summaryofmarketresearchreports.blogspot.in/