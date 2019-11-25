Scythe Mower Market: Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2026

Scythe mower is a machine that is mostly used in agriculture field, kitchen garden, or in lawns for mowing grass, cutting shrub, or reaping crops. Earlier in twentieth century, it was used extensively in North America and Europe, after which it went out of favor as farm mechanization is progressed. However, small farmers are showing interest in scythe mower and it is a useful equipment for farmers who do not have resources to buy advanced and expensive mowing equipment. It is small in size, easy to use, and it consists of longer blade and longer handle which is helpful for fast and even working of the blades attached to the cutting bars. Scythe mower can be used in rough terrain with clean cutting as their height is adjustable. A worm gear, switchable drive as well as a wide high traction tires enable mower to mow in any position. There are two types of scythes, the American scythe and the European scythe. The American scythe has a narrower, thicker, straight steel blade and a curved snath. The European scythe has much thinner and curved blade and its snath is almost straight.

The global scythe mower market is primarily driven by wide range of applications such as agriculture field, kitchen garden, and winter operations among others. In agriculture field, scythe mower are used for cutting shrubs or reaping crops. As these equipment’s are small in size they are easy to operate, offers precise cut, clog free and low vibration operation. Cost of the equipment is also competitive, thus it is affordable for many farmers. As a result of these factors, scythe mower is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the blades used in scythe mower are quick and easy to remove. A special bend allows the swing arms to be pivoted to the side. This enables blade to be removed easily from blade head. Along with this, the dual cutter blades exhibit a long service life. Also, it is environmentally friendly mowing system as it requires less energy to operate, on the other hand, insects are also protected using mulching method. Considering all these factors, demand for scythe mower market is expected to propel in coming years. Furthermore, Scythe mower are also available with supplementary accessories such as snow plough, and snow chains, due to which they can be used in winter operations. This additional feature is expected to offer prominent growth opportunities to the global scythe mower market.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59634

The global scythe mower market has been segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the global scythe mower market is classified into sickle mower, rotatory mower, reel mower, flail mower, drum mower, and petrol scythe mower. Petrol scythe mower is further sub-segmented into single blade action scythe mower, multi-tool single blade action scythe mower, dual blade action scythe mower, and multi-tool dual blade action scythe mower. Based on application, the global market can be segmented into agriculture field, kitchen garden, and winter operations among others. Additionally, based on geography, the market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players operating in the global scythe mower market with significant developments include AL-KO Gardentech, Wuyi Qianheng Machinery Co., Ltd., Yongkang Xinyihong Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Wuxing Power Manufacture Co Ltd., and Shanghai Techway Industrial Co., Ltd. among others.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=59634