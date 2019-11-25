Seaweed Extract Market Size, Share – Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Seaweed Extract Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Seaweed is a macroalga that grows in the cold oceans globally. It has been used for millennium all over the world; however, it has most particularly been a prominent part of Asian food diets mainly in Japan, China, and Korea. The seaweed is good for mulch in the home garden, but owing to lack of nutrients and various other components found on the algae, the extract is more beneficial to fertility. Dried seaweed used mainly as an animal feed supplement and also as a fertilizer and soil conditioner. Seaweed extract is rich in minerals and vitamins that help to soften, soothe, reduce sensitivity along with maintaining skin’s natural stability. It is extracted by various production methods namely water extraction, alkaline extraction, ruptured cell suspensions, and cryo-micro-crushing. Seaweed extract performs as a plant growth stimulants and their efficiency could be influenced by the species and production technique. Seaweed extract has a soothing marine botanical feature that releases skin irritation affected by the environment.

Seaweed Extract Market: Drivers and Restraints

Expanding demand for organic products, rise in growth of the marine industry, increasing innovative technology, and growing research and development activities are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global seaweed extract market. Moreover, it is considered to be an inexhaustible source of health, and extensive use of seaweed extract in various thalassotherapy centers worldwide are another significant factors growing the seaweed extract market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of production, and government regulations which may limit the growth of the Seaweed Extract market during the forecast the period.

Seaweed Extract Market: Segmentation

The seaweed extract market has been classified by form type and end-use industries.

Based on the form type, the seaweed extract market is segmented into the following:

Liquid

Powder

Flakes

Others

Based on the end-use industries, the seaweed extract market is segmented into the following:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Healthcare

Agriculture & Horticulture

Others

Seaweed Extract Market: Overview

Seaweed extract market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is projected to perform well in the near future owing to its favorable effects on crops growth and quality such as higher marketable yield, improve shelf life, strong, healthy growth, and enhance resistance to pest and disease. Various researchers have proved benefits such as enhanced root development, more dynamic growth, improved resistance to environmental stress, and minimize frost damage. Additionally, the presence of natural active components in seaweed extract that helps in regeneration of skin along with effective hydration is the main factor that can propel the market revenue growth of seaweed extract in the near future. Based on end-use industries, cosmetics and personal care segment are projected have a significant growth in the global seaweed extract market over the forecast period attributed to its anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties coupled with improving agriculture system globally.

Seaweed Extract Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, the seaweed extract market is classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be the leading markets in the global seaweed extract market followed by Europe owing to rise in agricultural and horticulture industry, expanding trade activities, and growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of seaweed. Japan seaweed extract market is expected to account healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to expanding demand for natural non-toxic products, and increasing use of seaweed extract for cosmetic purposes in the region. Moreover, the market in North America is projected to have the substantial growth in the global seaweed extract market over the forecast period due to expanding cosmetic industry, research and development activities, and growing demand for organic products. MEA is expected to witness the significant growth rate in the global seaweed extract market due to increasing presence of prominent players along with growing use of seaweed in the region.

Seaweed Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the seaweed extract market are Grow More Inc., Kelpak, Algea the Arctic Company, Shigawake Organics Ltd., Unilever, Ocean organics, Mycsa AG, North American Kelp, Yash Chemicals Ltd., Technaflora Plant Products Ltd., and others.

