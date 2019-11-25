Shower Kits Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Major players operating in the shower kits market include DreamLine, Swan, STERLING, Durastall, Ella, Dreamwerks, Aston, Steam Planet, Vigo, American Standard, MAAX, KOHLER, Aquatic, OVE Decors, Pittsburgh Corning, Lyons Industries, Delta, and Bootz Industries. All these players compete with each other with respect to their product portfolio in order to survive in the market. Top companies are therefore focusing on the concept of smart bathrooms with smart accessories. Additionally, key players are introducing innovative technologies and providing a variety of shower kits with digital and electronic taps within an economical range. Furthermore, companies are increasing their research activities to strengthen their product portfolio and presence in the global shower kits market.

Shower kit is a shower cubicle. Shower kits consist of all required parts and equipment which can be built and installed immediately. It comes with either one piece construction or in multiple pieces to be fitted and sealed together. A typical shower kit often comes with three pieces: the front frame and door, the wall set, and the shower base. This different pieces offer flexibility to consumers to install it as per their requirement. Shower kits are mostly made of acrylic and fiberglass material. Demand for shower kits is increasing due to its advantages. They are easy to clean, quick to install, cost effective, light in weight, have less chance of cracking, and have stylish designs and durable quality. In the coming years, Asia Pacific is anticipated to garner major share of the shower kits market.

Increasing hygiene concerns, energy conservation, and smart technologies are expected to be primary factors responsible for expansion of the shower kits market. Moreover, home remodeling is a growing trend among consumers, leading to demand for trendy & smart bathroom accessories. Also, a wide range of innovative products such as sensor based bathroom kits, and kits with sliding doors are expected to boost the shower kits market. Key drivers that have enhanced the popularity of shower kits include infrastructure construction projects and rise in spending power of the population. These scenarios are expected to result in growing adoption of smart bathrooms, thereby driving the growth of the global shower kits market during the forecast period. Increase in lifestyle standards is expected to propel the market.

However, alternate options to shower kits such as open shower bathroom due to its easy access is expected to be a major factor restraining the growth of the shower kits market. Moreover, product availability from regional players is another factor which could affect the global shower kits market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for open shower bathroom is due to its quick access for everyone including a person on a wheel chair. Nevertheless, new product designs with water innovative technology such as glass drying up automatically after every shower, minimum working pressure, and better and bigger size of shower kits at cheap rates is expected to create significant opportunities for the global shower kits market.

The global shower kits market can be classified based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) engineering plastic, copper, and zinc alloy. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into commercial, and household. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be classified into e-commerce websites, specialty stores, and independent stores. Based on region, the global shower kits market can be divided into North America (The U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and others), Middle East & Africa, and South America.