Slurry Agitator Pump Market – Key Players are Metso Oyj, Libra Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd, Grundfos Holding AG, Weir Group

Slurry agitator pump is a device that has the ability to move fluid or slurries using an agitator pump. Agitator pumps provide kinetic energy to slurry particles which surround the inlet of the pump, separating them from a liquid or fluid state. The solid particles separated from the fluid are pulled into the submersible slurry pump and pushed on through the discharge, ensuring the intake is clear and free of slurry accumulation. Slurry agitator pumps are available with flotation devices and a variety of options, including electric hoist, floating discharge piping, control panels, traversing winch, and high-pressured jet ring. This equipment is also used for removal of filer media at industrial plants. Emerging slurry agitator pumps with better innovative design, technology, and ability to perform different functions in mining, industrial, and power plants are expected to remain attractive among end-users. This has boosted the demand for slurry agitator pumps across the globe in few years.

Major drivers of the global slurry agitator pump market include continuous growth in the industrial sector and urbanization in developing economies. In addition, availability of technologically advanced products for better productivity and performance are expected to propel the market in the coming years. However, high price of slurry agitator pumps, lack of support assistance for equipment services, and rise in cost of maintenance of slurry agitator pumps are major restraints of the market. Development of new and innovative products and availability of slurry agitator pumps through e-commerce sites are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.

The global slurry agitator pump market can be segmented based on product type, design, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the slurry agitator pump market is bifurcated into centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps. Based on design, the market is segmented into horizontal, vertical, and submersible. Based on application, the slurry agitator pump market can be classified into power generation, wastewater treatment, mining, mineral processing, coal-fired power plants, construction, oil & gas, iron and steel, pulp & paper, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global slurry agitator pump market can be classified into online channel and offline channel. The online channel is sub-segmented into e-commerce sites and company websites. The offline channel is sub-segmented into specialty stores, manufacturer outlets, and independent stores.

Based on region, the slurry agitator pump market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, rise in adoption of advanced products are expected to drive the slurry agitator pump market. In Europe, robust growth in wastewater treatment, industrial sites, and sludge removal are expected to boost the sales of the product in the coming years. Rapid growth in industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development has boosted the usage of slurry agitator pumps in Asia Pacific. Additionally, rise in demand for reliable products in the agriculture sector has encouraged the purchasing of slurry agitator pumps by farmers in the region. Rapid growth in construction, sand & gravel processing, and petroleum sector are expected to drive the market in Middle East & Africa. Increase in penetration of technologically advanced products for solid particles separation is expected to drive the slurry agitator pump market in South America.

Major players operating in the global slurry agitator pump market include KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Conor Engineering, Metso Oyj, Libra Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd, Grundfos Holding AG, Weir Group, ITT INC., The Flowserve Corporation, Tsurumi Manufacturing CO., LTD., LEO Group, Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited, Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Co. Ltd., Xylem Inc., Excellence Pump Industry Co., Ltd., and Dragflow North America.