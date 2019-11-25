SMART OILFIELD IT SERVICES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Smart Oilfield IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Oilfield IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Smart oilfield services comprise IT services, including IT consulting, business consulting, integrating services, and outsourcing services. The implementation of these services enables companies to increase production, improve recovery rates, and cut capital and operating expenses.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Accenture

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

Cisco

Schlumberger

Microsoft

Dell EMC

Capgemini

Infosys

PwC

SAS Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT Consulting

Business Consulting

Integrating Services

Outsourcing Services

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Oilfield IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Oilfield IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

