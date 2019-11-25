SMART OILFIELD IT SERVICES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Smart Oilfield IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Oilfield IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Smart oilfield services comprise IT services, including IT consulting, business consulting, integrating services, and outsourcing services. The implementation of these services enables companies to increase production, improve recovery rates, and cut capital and operating expenses.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Accenture
Tata Consultancy Services
Wipro
Cisco
Schlumberger
Microsoft
Dell EMC
Capgemini
Infosys
PwC
SAS Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT Consulting
Business Consulting
Integrating Services
Outsourcing Services
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Oilfield IT Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Oilfield IT Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Oilfield IT Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 IT Consulting
1.4.3 Business Consulting
1.4.4 Integrating Services
1.4.5 Outsourcing Services
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Oilfield IT Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore
1.5.3 Offshore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Oilfield IT Services Market Size
2.2 Smart Oilfield IT Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Oilfield IT Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Oilfield IT Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Oilfield IT Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Oilfield IT Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart Oilfield IT Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Smart Oilfield IT Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smart Oilfield IT Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Oilfield IT Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Oilfield IT Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Oilfield IT Services Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Smart Oilfield IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Accenture
12.2.1 Accenture Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Oilfield IT Services Introduction
12.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Smart Oilfield IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.3 Tata Consultancy Services
12.3.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Oilfield IT Services Introduction
12.3.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Smart Oilfield IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
12.4 Wipro
12.4.1 Wipro Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Oilfield IT Services Introduction
12.4.4 Wipro Revenue in Smart Oilfield IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Wipro Recent Development
12.5 Cisco
12.5.1 Cisco Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Oilfield IT Services Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Smart Oilfield IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.6 Schlumberger
12.6.1 Schlumberger Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Oilfield IT Services Introduction
12.6.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Smart Oilfield IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
12.7 Microsoft
12.7.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Oilfield IT Services Introduction
12.7.4 Microsoft Revenue in Smart Oilfield IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.8 Dell EMC
12.8.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Oilfield IT Services Introduction
12.8.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Smart Oilfield IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.9 Capgemini
12.9.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Oilfield IT Services Introduction
12.9.4 Capgemini Revenue in Smart Oilfield IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.10 Infosys
12.10.1 Infosys Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Oilfield IT Services Introduction
12.10.4 Infosys Revenue in Smart Oilfield IT Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.11 PwC
12.12 SAS Group
Continued…..
