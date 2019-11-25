Stand Mixer Market to Perceive Substantial Growth in The Near Future

Prominent players in the global stand mixer market include Kenwood Limited, Hamilton Beach, Hobart, Breville, Bosch, SPAR mixers, Electrolux, Sunbeam Products, Inc, KitchenAid, Panasonic, Philips, Cuisinart, Sencor, and SMEG. The companies are continuously investing in developing their products with new innovative technology to maintain their customer base in the market. For instance, Kenmore has launched Artisan 5-Quart mixer with enhanced design and performance. Hobart 5-Quart mixer is a small mixer and is designed for streamlined operations and is ideal for operations of all sizes.

A mixer is a device which utilizes gear-driven mechanism by rotating a set of beaters in a bowl to prepare the food by mixing liquids in it. Stand mixers are larger and have more powerful motors as compared to their hand-held counterparts. Stand mixers mount the motor driving the rotating action in a stand or frame which endures the weight of the device. These mixers have their special bowl locked to the device, while the mixer is operating. The large bowl locked to the mixer avoids splashing of the batter out of the bowl. The typical home stand mixers includes a flat beater for mixing batters, a wire whisk for whipping egg whites and creams, and a dough hook for kneading items such as bread dough.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53709

Stand mixers are majorly available in either floor models or counter top models. A heavy duty commercial model of stand mixers has bowl capacities of 95 liters or 25 gallons whereas a typical home stand mixer and light commercial model is equipped with bowl capacity of around 4 liters or 1 gallon. Mixers with bowl capacity of 20 liters or 5 gallons in size or smaller tend to be counter top mixers. The larger mixers are floor models due to their size and weight. The typical home model bowl generally holds 4 quarts of liquid whereas commercial stand mixers can hold upward of 100 quartz. These mixers are usually available with whistles and bells such as automatic stop, timers, and other programmable settings.

The growing processed food industry across the globe is expected to drive the stand mixer market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, consumption of beverages, bakery products, and confectionaries in developing economies is projected to witness rapid growth. Increasing disposable incomes in developing economies is also expected to fuel the stand mixer market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the growing health consciousness among consumers has also encouraged the sales of processed food products, thus driving the stand mixer growth in the coming years. Furthermore, rising consumption of packaged and processed food products in developed countries has influenced the stand mixer market growth positively. However, high cost of stand mixers is expected to hamper the stand mixer market growth over the forecast period.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=53709

The global stand mixer market is classified based on product and application. In terms of product, the stand mixer market is segregated into 3.0-5.0 Quarts, 5.1-8.0 Quarts, and >8.0 Quarts. Based on application, the stand mixer market is segmented into household and commercial application. Based on region, the global stand mixer market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for stand mixers due to substantial growth in the processed food industry leading to higher consumption of food products such as dairy products, snacks, and baked goods. Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness growth in the stand mixer market over the forecast period.