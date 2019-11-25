Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market – Top players are Warning System market includes Aspen Avionics, Inc. (The U.S.), Sandel Avionics

Terrain awareness and warning system intends to prevent the control flight into the terrain (CFIT) accidents. In control flight into terrain accidents scenario an airborne aircraft, under the pilot control, is unintentionally being flown into ground or a mountain or a body of obstacle. Accidents due to controlled flight into terrains have lessened significantly over the time period because of the introduction of terrain awareness and warning system. This technology provides different life-saving information and also serves as a very crucial layer of protection as the aircraft navigation changes in terrain in various types of weather conditions. TAWS used to pull the aircraft position, direction and speed data from the GPS along with aircraft’s altitude and the configuration information, then compares this database to the Earth’s database in terrain and different manmade obstacles.

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, Terrain Awareness and Warning System market has been segmented based on engine type, system type, application, and geography. Based on the system type the market has been segmented mainly into three types; they are like class A system, class B system and class C system. By engine type Terrain Awareness and Warning System market has been segmented mainly into two types they are like turbine engine and piston engine. By application the market has been segmented on the basis of application in military & defense aircrafts, commercial aircrafts and application in search and rescue operation aircraft. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segments across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

A key factor responsible for the growth of Terrain Awareness and Warning System market is the paradigm shift in the transportation sector which leads to the increase in number of commercial flights. Furthermore the mandates for the aircrafts to remain equipped with the TAWS system which is being laid out by the stipulations of the aviation regulation authorities is also driving growth of this market. Implementation of the TAWS in the private jets and also in the cargo flights will also extend the growth opportunity of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System market. The continuous growth of the international trade because of the favorable business conditions in different countries across the world is also expected to be beneficial for this markets growth. Market for the Class A system is also expected to be driven by the increasing demand for the civil airlines and the carrier planes during the forecast period from 2017-2025.In turn this will also expected to create a strong positive impact in the Terrain Awareness and Warning System market during the forecast period of 2017-2025.

However, the high deployment cost of this technology in the aircrafts is actually limiting the adoption of this particular technology. Only developed countries which is having a very strong technical base and has got a very large budget for enhancing the aircraft security system has implemented this technology partially. Lack of skillful workers and integrators for the Terrain Awareness and Warning System is also restraining this market’s growth.

By type of applications, Military & Defense Aircraft held the largest market share because of the increasing need for the safety and continuously increasing government expenditure in the military and defense aircrafts operating globally. However, Commercial Aircraft is projected to achieve steady growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Terrain Awareness and Warning System market is being primarily driven by North America region. Heavy investment in the military and defense aircrafts is driving this market. Class A type of system installation in the commercial aircrafts is further expected to drive the growth of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System market in North America region. This region is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecasted period from 2017-2025.

Some of the leading players operating in Terrain Awareness and Warning System market includes Aspen Avionics, Inc. (The U.S.), Sandel Avionics, Inc. (The U.S.), Rockwell Collins (The U.S.) , Genesys Aerosystems (The U.S.), Universal Avionics Systems Corporation (The U.S.), L3 Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.) among others.

