Tissue Engineering and Organ Regeneration Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2019

The tissue engineering and organ regeneration market is a vital part of the field of medicine. Tissue engineering and organ regeneration is primarily used for treating burns and accident wounds, for cosmetic surgeries, in correcting birth defects, wound care, orthopedics, and in neurology, amongst others. The recent development in the engineering cell growth segment has encouraged the healthcare field to adopt it thanks to the increased knowledge bank about the procedure and the principle behind it.

Advancements in cell culture technology, stem cell technology, and immunopassivation and immunomodulation have widened the reach of market players as it is creating a whole new knowledge base for treating various conditions. Application in cardiovascular surgeries is also likely to create a sustainable opportunity for this market.

Overview of the Global Tissue Engineering and Organ Regeneration Market

In recent years, the tissue engineering market has witnessed a rapid diversification and growth as it allows circumvention of the problem of organ shortage. This market has seen incredible developments such as advancements in technologies, biomaterials, biochemistry, molecular medicine, genetics, nano technology, and biomedical engineering. All of these have helped the global tissue engineering and organ regeneration market to repair or to regenerate human organs either through cell expansion or regeneration.

Growing incidences of birth defects, burns, accidents, and such other mishaps account for 10 million cosmetic or reconstructive procedures across the globe. This has led to impressive growth of the global tissue engineering and organ regeneration market, which is eating into the market for metals and alloys that are used in body implants, as they have a toxic effect leading to poisoning in worst-case scenarios and come with a very high rate of rejection.

The biggest market share in the global tissue engineering and organ regeneration market is held by procedures for the liver, kidney, and heart transplants, as they not only cost less when processed from the same individual, but also reduce the risk of rejection and increase the success rate of the surgical procedures. Other major contributors to the global tissue engineering and organ regeneration market are orthopedics and wound care segments.

According to research analysts, growing applications of tissue engineering and organ regeneration in neurological and dental segments are also likely to add to the growth of this market in the near future. The exorbitant cost of organ transplantation, painstaking waiting periods, and increasing adoption of 3D printing in tissue and organ regeneration will also be significant growth drivers for the global tissue engineering and organ regeneration market.

Players in the Global Tissue Engineering and Organ Regeneration Market

The report also profiles some of the key players in the global tissue engineering and organ regeneration market, such as CryoLife, Integra LifeSciences, Genzyme/Sanofi, LifeCell/ Kinetic Concepts, BioMemetic Therapeutics, Cook Biotech, StemCellsInc, Osiris Therapeutics, Tengion, NuVasive, Cytori Therapeutics, and AastromBioSciences.

