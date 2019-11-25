According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there are around 2 million sports injuries, 50,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year. Thus, high incidence of sports related injuries increase the demand for orthopedic soft tissue repair surgeries in these developed regions. Similarly, according to the United Nations, developed regions such as Europe and North America (the U.S. and Canada) have highest percentage of aged population and are expected to grow at a higher rate in the future. This population bracket which is at high risk for fractures and injuries would increase the demand for surgical intervention.

Likewise, growing trend of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing number of sports related association and advancements in orthopedic surgical products is also anticipated to stimulate the growth of orthopedic soft tissue surgical procedures market in the U.S, Europe and Japan. However, asymptomatic nature of soft tissue injuries such as anterior cruciate ligament rupture, achilles and lateral epicondylitis and treatment of these ruptures through conservative therapy would limit the market growth during the forecast period.