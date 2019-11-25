Wall Bed Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Some of the key players in the global wall bed market are Wilding Wallbeds, Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc., SICO Incorporated, FlyingBeds International, The London Wallbed Company, The Bedder Way Co., Bestar Inc, Twin Cities Closet Company, B.O.F.F. Wall Beds, and Wall Beds Manufacturing.

Wall beds are the vertical beds which are folded against a wall. These beds are used to create space in the bedroom. Wall beds fold up against a wall when not in use which helps to generate more space. Wall beds are best suited for studio apartments. They are also known as murphy beds. Wall beds usually come with a spring mattress and a sturdy metal frame. These beds are comfortable because the mattress rests on the beech wood slats which provides support and comfort to the mattress.

Increasing population and the growing concept of nuclear families has helped to drive the global wall bed market. Shifting of population from rural areas to urban areas increases the population density, leading to smaller size rooms and the need for murphy beds. Construction of studio apartments is another factor which enhances the usage of wall beds. People living in studio apartments have space and cabinet constraints. Wall beds help to convert a living room into a bedroom or vice versa. This leads to more room space within a room. Home décor is another factor for increasing consumption of this products. Wall bed are used by the house furnishing companies to create the invisible beds in the room. Wall bed are available in the short and broad formats. Short sized wall bed are preferred foe the children and broad sized wall bed are preferred for the adults. Wall beds are now available with sophisticated designs and many of them come with wall mounting systems. Such designs are developed by the manufacturers which enables consumer to relocate the bed without damaging the wall. Wall beds have straps which holds mattress against the wall without damaging anything in the room.

Manufacturers are designing innovative wall beds. Currently, wall beds with cabinets to provide added storage are in vogue. Storage cabinets occupy extra space in the room and to free up the extra space, these cabinets are added to the wall bed. Technology plays an important role in the wall bed operating system. Advanced technology in day to day possessions are the norm. Wall beds are also being operated by technology. Automatic wall beds are available in the market and they are operated using a remote. These wall beds can also be operated by wall mounted control and Android devices. Automatic wall beds have hydraulic systems which help the bed to fold and unfold.

There are some restraints and disadvantages of wall beds which can affect the demand for the product. Wall beds are not suitable for people who are renting. These beds are not portable and require a wall mounting system. They occupy more space than cabinet beds and sofa beds. Sofa beds are more convenient to use both for seating and sleeping.

The global wall bed market can be segmented based on product type, operating system, application, and region. Based on product type, the global wall bed market can be classified into single wall bed, double wall bed. On the basis of operating system, the wall bed market can be classified into manual and automated. Based on application, the wall bed market can be classified into residential and commercial. In terms of region, the wall bed market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.