2019 Global Walkie Talkie Market – Motorola, JVCKENWOOD, Icom, Hytera, Sepura, BFDX

Walkie Talkie Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Walkie Talkie industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Walkie Talkie market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

This report presents the worldwide Walkie Talkie market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.A walkie-talkie (more formally known as a handheld transceiver, or HT) is a hand-held, portable, two-way radio transceiver. Its development during the Second World War has been variously credited to Donald L. Hings, radio engineer Alfred J. Gross, and engineering teams at Motorola. Similar designs were created for other armed forces, and after the war, walkie-talkies spread to public safety and eventually commercial and jobsite work. Major characteristics include a half-duplex channel (only one radio transmits at a time, though any number can listen) and a “push-to-talk” (PTT) switch that starts transmission. Typical walkie-talkies resemble a telephone handset, possibly slightly larger but still a single unit, with an antenna mounted on the top of the unit. Where a phone’s earpiece is only loud enough to be heard by the user, a walkie-talkie’s built-in speaker can be heard by the user and those in the user’s immediate vicinity. Hand-held transceivers may be used to communicate between each other, or to vehicle-mounted or base stations.

The global Walkie Talkie industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 22.75 % of total industry revenue in 2016. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include Motorola, JVCKENWOOD, Icom, Hytera, Sepura, Tait, Cobra, Yaesu, Entel Group, and Uniden among others.

Digital Walkie Talkie covered over 57.32 % of the market share in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.91% from 2017 to 2022.

Worldwide, Government and Public Safety was the largest consumer of Walkie Talkie, which is responsible for about 42.33 percent of Walkie Talkie consumption in 2016.

The Walkie Talkie market was valued at 5960 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 11100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Walkie Talkie.



