2019 Wind Lidar Market: ZephIR, Leosphere, SgurrEnergy, Lockheed Martin, Avent,Windar Photonics

Energy companies are actively engaged in adopting wind Lidar systems for increasing the performance of wind farms. Changing macroeconomic trends in global energy markets and price concerns have been increasingly influencing the market’s strides. The market is still nascent but characterized by abundant investment avenues, especially on launching equipment with higher accurate wind measurement. The global wind Lidar market is projected to garner a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025.

This report presents the worldwide Wind Lidar market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Wind Lidar is a type of lidar which can be used to measure wind speed and to provide information about vertical distribution of the aerosol particles. It is a new atmospheric remote sensing equipment, and semiconductor wind lidar the only effective tool to achieve remote sensing for the three-dimensional atmospheric wind field. Wind Lidar product demand market there is also a certain space, the signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Wind Lidar industry, low-end product more widely used in wind power.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global energy industry trend is clear, wind power market is broad, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Wind Lidar brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Wind Lidar field.

The Wind Lidar market was valued at 88 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 160 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wind Lidar.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ZephIR

Leosphere

SgurrEnergy

Lockheed Martin

Avent

Mitsubishi Electric

Pentalum

Windar Photonics



Wind Lidar Breakdown Data by Type

Compact Lidar

Large-scale Coherent Doppler Lidar System



Wind Lidar Breakdown Data by Application

Wind Power

Aviation Weather

Weather & Climate

Other



Wind Lidar Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Wind Lidar status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wind Lidar manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

