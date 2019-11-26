Aircraft Brake System Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2028 Focusing on Industry Profit

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Aircraft Brake System Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

The aircraft brake system is generally used to slow down the aircraft during the landing roll on the runway. It is a necessary component to ensure the safety and directional control of an aircraft during ground operations, such as, taxiing, landing, and takeoff. Earlier, disc brakes were used in aircrafts consisting a disc rotating with the wheel assembly, while on applying the brakes a stationary caliper resisted the rotation by causing a friction against the disc. However, due to the introduction of new technologies and innovations, the electric braking system has become more popular. This braking system provides anti-skid protection and fully integrated brake control, including emergency and parking brake functions by merging brake-by-wire controlled technology with electro-mechanical brake actuation.

Working of an aircraft brake system depends upon a few parameters, such as minimum stopping distance, better heat dissipation, and easy maneuvering. Consequently, the size, weight, and landing speed of the aircraft are deciding parameters for selecting the type and design of the aircraft brake system.

Implementation of Advanced Technology to Foster the Overall Growth of the Aircraft Brake System Market

The rise in the traffic of air passengers worldwide in recent years has led to an increase in the demand for aircraft. Also, airlines around the world are demanding new aircrafts with advanced technologies. To meet the demand from airliners, the aircraft industry is developing aircrafts with advanced systems and components. The growing demand for aircraft is increasing the need for aircraft brake system. The demand for technological improvements in prevailing aircraft brake system has led to growth of the electrical braking system market. Moreover, brakes need to work in extreme environments, which results in the chances of degradation of quality of brake material through corrosion, which creates opportunities for the aftermarket industry. Another key point, which is surging growth of the aircraft brake system market is the search for lighter aircraft brake system. The aircraft brake system market features a competitive environment of OEMs. Additionally, increasing fleet size is going to be one of the most important factors driving growth of the aircraft brake system market.

Maintenance and Operational Cost of Aircraft Brake System to Majorly Impact the Market

A major restraint in the aircraft brake system market is the operating and maintenance cost faced by airlines. Hence, the introduction of new technologies, such as electric braking system, to overcome maintenance cost is hampering the market for traditional and carbon braking systems, which are relatively less effective.

Aircraft Brake System Market Fragmentation

The aircraft brake system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, actuating system type, aircraft type and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the aircraft brake system market can be segmented as:

Disc brakes

Carbon brakes

Expander tube brakes

On the basis of actuating system, the aircraft brake system market can be segmented as:

Independent system

Booster system

Power brake system

On the basis of aircraft type, the aircraft brake system market can be segmented as:

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Large Body

On the basis of sales channel, the aircraft brake system market can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Asia-Pacific Region to Showcase Quick Growth during the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the aircraft brake system market for carbon brakes, due to the presence of a large number of market participants. The global aircraft brake system market is expected to show faster growth in the Asia-Pacific region, due to increasing usage of aircraft in this region. Growing demand for air travel in this region is promoting the aircraft market and consequently, the aircraft brake systems market. Both the segments of sales, namely OEM and aftermarket, are predicted to offer healthy opportunities in upcoming years.

Major Aircraft Brake System Market Participants

The key players included in the aircraft brake system market are UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (U.S.), AAR Corp. (U.S.), Bauer, Inc. (Netherlands), Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (Hong Kong), Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems Corporation (UK), Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc. (U.S.), Beringer Aero (France), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Safran Landing Systems (France), and Lufthansa Technik AG (Germany).

