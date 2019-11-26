Research Report on “Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future”.

Adaptive lighting technology is the fastest and latest growing market in automobile sector across the world. Automotive Adaptive lighting system mainly work with the help of sensors that transmits the signals to the lighting systems at the time of turning of vehicle.

These lighting systems work upon the principle of sensing the movement of the object. As the vehicle turns right, the sensors installed in the lighting system transmit a message to the lights and enables the headlamps to shift right for clear vision to the driver. The existing static front lighting systems provide illumination straight onto the surface of road/ground without any sensitivity to curves or steering control. This creates complexity for the driver to in the night to take sharp turns. Thus, adaptive lighting systems are introduced for automotive.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The market of automotive adaptive lighting is majorly driven on the back of rapid growth in automobile industry across the globe. Moreover, the advancements in automotive lighting technology that is much more efficient than the conventional ways and paving the way for automotive adaptive lighting market. Emergence of automobile industries and introduction of stringent government regulations to install advanced safety feature in passenger and commercial vehicles are the key factors which are swelling the demand for automotive adaptive lighting in various European and American countries. These lighting systems also have the property to adapt lighting conditions, on the basis of these additional properties these lighting systems are gaining traction among the manufacturers of automobiles. Likewise, the manufacturers of automobiles are shifting towards the adoption of advanced and energy efficient lighting technology such as LED technology. This will further spur the market of automotive adaptive lighting market in near future.

The automotive adaptive lighting is gaining momentum with the increasing commercial and heavy-duty vehicles. Rapid urbanization and expanding transportation and logistics sector across the globe are increasing the number of heavy duty vehicles. These vehicles operate in night time due to stringent government regulations and restricted entry in cities during day time to reduce the traffic congestion. Further, heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers are adopting this technology on account of rising concern towards road safety.

Conversely, installing adaptive lighting systems in vehicles increases the overall cost of these vehicles which creates a major challenge for this industry. Moreover, high cost of automotive adaptive lighting and availability of sub-standardized lighting systems are expected to hamper the growth of automotive adaptive lighting market.

Market Segmentation

Few of the market players in the global automotive adaptive lighting market in the following segments:

By Technology

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Halogen

Xenon

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region

Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Regional Overview

Riding on the back of increasing sales of high-end luxury cars, the global automotive adaptive lighting market is expected to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027. At present, Europe is the biggest consumer of automotive adaptive lighting followed by Asia-Pacific. However, with a better growth rate in automotive industry, Asia-Pacific is projected to surpass Europe automotive lighting demand by 2027. Regionally, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively is expected to contribute the largest market share during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027 and it is expected to account the largest market share in terms of revenue by 2027 followed by Europe. Rising economy and positive growth in automobile industry in both the regions is directly helping the growth of automotive adaptive lighting market. The strict regulations from the governmental authorities to install sufficient safety features in vehicles to reduce road accidents is driving the market of automotive adaptive lighting market across the globe. The LED technology lighting segment is estimated to expand at a significantly high CAGR over the forecast period. This segment is rising on the back of ease of availability, low cost of these lighting systems and low replacement costs.

Moreover, manufacturers of automotive adaptive lighting systems are focusing towards the advancement in lighting systems to enhance the driving in night. These adaptive lighting systems are helpful for light & heavy commercial vehicles, as they are mainly used for logistics and transport. These vehicles are used to carry products and consignments in night due to stringent government regulation to reduce the traffic congestion in daytime.

Key Players

The key players of automotive adaptive lighting market are as follows:

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Koito Manufacturing Ltd

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

SL Corporation

Stanley Electric Co.

Valeo Group

Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH

