Automotive Chain Tensioners Market Is Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2028

The report “Automotive Chain Tensioners Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Automotive chain tensioners transfer drive torque consistently and reduce chain slack, reduce vibration and noise, decrease pulley, sprocket, chain wear, and enhance the life of drive parts. In drives, chains are fitted with pressure to form a level of friction which makes the chain to grip the pulley and to turn the pulley. Chain drives that use sprockets are the dependable system for long-running, torque loads, and have a continuous drive application with minimum shock. Some automotive chain tensioners are stable in place after fitting, while others require various adjustments. Manual chain tensioners need works to adjust screws or unbolt as well as reposition parts to obtain the proper tension. Spring-loaded tensioners spontaneously maintain tension as chain stretches. Floating tensioner with two different sprockets is mounted on chains and belts. Tension rings rotate with the drive and support either between the driven pulleys or inside the chain or sockets. Usually, chains that run slack have their useful life reduced by 30%. Also, slack increases energy waste, downtime, and replacement costs. The way to reverse these losses is to maintain proper belt and chain tension.

Large-scale Implementation of Automotive Chain Tensioners in Vehicles by OEMS is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

The prime factor driving the growth of the automotive chain tensioners market is the implementation of automotive chain tensioners in the vehicle by OEMs and with the increase in two wheel manufacturing in Asian countries chain tensioner market is growing at an exponential rate. Moreover, string vibration makes the tensioner chain to move and slide between the bodies smoothly which in turn, will accelerate tensioner wear and rod. Rod and tensioner body has to be always lubricated. It is hard to use chain tensioners in corrosive and other risky environments as this may harshly damage it. The tensioner may suffer more damage when it is under other load fluctuations. Additionally, to achieve optimum drive performance, correct chain tension must be maintained along with OEM’s being customer centric, and chain tensioners are being manufactured with optimum care.

Segmental Analysis of the Global Automotive Chain Tensioners Market

Based on product type, the automotive chain tensioners market is segmented into the following:

TCS Type (Swing Type, with Idler Sprocket)

ETS Type (Straight Type, with Idler Sprocket)

TA Type (Straight Type, with Plastic Shoe)

Based on tensioner type, the automotive chain tensioners market is segmented into the following:

Manual

Automatic

Floating

Tension Ring Spin

APEJ Region Projected to Hold Major Market Share in the Global Automotive Chain Tensioners Market

Geographically, automotive chain tensioners market has been classified into key regions namely Japan, Western Europe, North America, APEJ, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. APEJ holds the largest market share in automotive chain tensioners market, with countries such as India, China, Taiwan and Singapore having a large number of two wheelers. Japan also leads in automotive chain tensioners market with the presence of various OEM’s making super bikes followed by Europe and North America. Latin America has also witnessed the growth in the two wheeler consumption in countries like Brazil and Argentina. The Middle East is expected to have low growth rate while Middle East & Africa is an upcoming market.

Key Players Contributing to the Automotive Chain Tensioners Market

The market players contributing to the market for automotive chain tensioners are as follows:

U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission, LLC

Pricol Limited

KMC Automotive Transmission Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Company Limited

Madler GmbH

Toolee Industrial Technical Inc.

Nozag AG

The research report on automotive chain tensioners market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The automotive chain tensioners market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report on automotive chain tensioners market covers exhaustive analysis on:

Automotive Chain Tensioners Market Segments

Automotive Chain Tensioners Market Dynamics

Automotive Chain Tensioners Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends and Issues and Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America Automotive Chain Tensioners Market (U.S., Canada)

Latin America Automotive Chain Tensioners Market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe Automotive Chain Tensioners Market (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe Automotive Chain Tensioners Market (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Automotive Chain Tensioners Market (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan Automotive Chain Tensioners Market

Middle East And Africa Automotive Chain Tensioners Market (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)

