Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market – Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments & Business Strategies

The compressed air brake system is a kind of friction brake for automobiles. Compressed air is utilized for activating a piston, which applies the required pressure on the brake pad that helps to stop the vehicle. The compressed air braking system is a high power braking system, which is more commonly employed in heavy vehicles, primarily for vehicles that have multiple trailers, such as buses, semi-trailers, trucks, and trailers. Humans are unlikely to generate the amount of braking force required to stop a heavy load vehicle. Hence, another power source is required that can be utilized to produce the braking force required to apply pressure on the braking pads and subsequently, decelerate the vehicle.

Stringent safety standards and a higher importance on efficiency of the vehicles have prompted numerous manufacturers to focus on the development of systems. These factors are projected to boost the automotive compressed air brake system market. Changing components and advancements in materials are enhancing the air brake system. Increasing demand for vehicle safety technologies, such as electronic stability program, anti-lock braking system, traction control system, and regenerative braking, are compelling OEMs to integrate such technologies within the compressed air brake system. The air brake system provides more control than hydraulic or mechanical brake systems. Therefore, it is used in heavy-duty vehicles. Moreover, the compressed air brake system is easy to mount on chassis.

The global automotive compressed air brake system market can be segmented based on type, vehicle type, and region.

Based on type, the automotive compressed air brake system market can be divided into drum brake and disc brake. Disc brake is significantly growing segment for the vehicles, though air brakes are mostly used in heavy duty vehicles and drum brakes has more prominent use for air brakes. Hence, the drum brake segment is likely to hold a prominent share of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive compressed air brake system market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and buses & coaches. Penetration of air brake systems is significantly high in heavy commercial vehicles and buses & coaches.

Based on region, the automotive compressed air brake system market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the global automotive compressed air brake system market owing to the considerably high production of vehicles in the region.

Key global players operating in the automotive compressed air brake system market include Knorr-Bremse AG, Anand Group, Minda Nabtesco Automotive (P) LTD., WABCO, Airmaster Brake Systems, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Haldex Europe SAS, Brakes India Limited, SORL Auto Parts, Inc., YUMAK Air Brake Systems, and Fricción y Tecnología, S.A. de C.V. Local players dominate the automotive compressed air brake system market, as the components required in the entire air brake system are mostly manufactured by local players.