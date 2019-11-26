Research Report on “Automotive Coolant Reservoir Tank Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2028”.

The automotive coolant reservoir tank is also known as automotive coolant expansion tank. It acts as a regulating component for the excess coolant produced from the heat of the engine. With the rise of the temperature of the engine, the coolant expands and overflows inside the automotive coolant reservoir tank and then gets sucked back into the radiator as the vehicle cools down after shutoff. The vehicle relies on the automotive coolant reservoir tank for readily accepting the excess coolant within each cycle. Any crack or leak in the system can lead to the constant replenishment and increases the probabilities of overheating of the engine. The automotive coolant reservoir tank keeps the vehicle’s engine at a suitable temperature. The quality of automotive coolant reservoir tank is critical for the vehicle; any issue in the coolant circulation in the vehicle can result in an abrupt fire. Any crack in the automotive coolant reservoir tank can cause a slow leak of the coolant and also lead to overheating of the vehicle. An automotive coolant reservoir tank leak can be quickly diagnosed and fixed. The advanced version of coolant reservoir is temperature and pressure resistant. Moreover is also resistant to the chemical composition of the liquid. The transparent versions of coolant reservoir enable visual inspections of the coolant levels.

Automotive Coolant Reservoir Tank Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for automobiles across the globe is fueling the growth of automotive coolant reservoir tank market. The growing need for protecting the engine radiators from freezing or overheating is also driving the market growth. The increasing run duration of the passenger vehicles is another major factor driving the growth automotive coolant reservoir tank market. This can be attributed to the fact that, the longer is the run cycle of the vehicle, more will be the chance of overheating or freezing. However, the high replacement and an increased labor cost is a restraining factor for the growth of automotive coolant reservoir tank market. The increasing number of low-cost air carriers coupled with the long haul international flights; is widening the scope for the growth of the automotive coolant reservoir tank market. The growing e-commerce industry coupled with the increased requirement of logistics and 3PL services; is also creating growth opportunities for the automobile industry and related products such as the automotive coolant reservoir tank. The dual functionality of the automotive coolant reservoir tank also increases the market growth opportunities. It provides extra coolant to the radiator and cooling system when needed and prevents overheating in the event of any leak. One of the prominent trends in the global coolant reservoir tank market is the availability of customization in different sizes as per the requirement of the particular vehicle platform and engine. Another noticeable trend is the availability of integrated coolant level sensors and varied, unique mounting options. The manufacturers are also developing optimum installation geometry along with the single components such as hoses, level sensors, and pressure caps. The advanced automotive coolant reservoir tank prevents air bubble formation in the coolant expansion tank and also removes air bubbles present in the whole cooling system. Corrosion resistance, dimensional stability, flexibility, leak proof construction are some of the latest features of the automotive coolant reservoir tank.

Automotive Coolant Reservoir Tank Market: Market Segmentation

The global automotive coolant reservoir market can be segmented by the vehicle type:

Passenger Cars (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Ships

Liners

Aviation Engines

Others

It can be segmented by its type:

Pressurized

Non-pressurized

It can also be segmented by the type of material used for manufacturing:

Plastic (Polypropylene)

Metals

Others

Automotive Coolant Reservoir Tank Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive coolant reservoir tank market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of automotive coolant reservoir tank market owing to the increased demand for energy conserving components. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to aerospace and automobiles, wherein automotive coolant reservoir tank is useful engine component; aids in boosting the growth of its market in the region. The market in the APEJ is more inclined towards the growing demand for automotive coolant reservoir tank because of the increasing demand for automobiles.

Automotive Coolant Reservoir Tank Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global automotive coolant reservoir tank market are:

Calsonic Kansei North America, Inc.

Kyoraku Co., Ltd.

Gemini Group, Inc.

Dayco Australia Pty Ltd

Smarter Tools Inc.

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

MANN+HUMMEL

Aircraft Spruce & Speciality Co.

Stant

Truckstank.com

