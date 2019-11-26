Research Report on “Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations”.

The increase in the sales and production of vehicles has led to incessant increase in demand for engines over the past few years. This has further fuelled the demand for automotive engine connecting rods. Connecting rods are used to connect piston to the crankshaft in order to convert reciprocating motion into rotating motion.

Automotive engine connecting rods are considered as the backbone of automotive engine. Great attention has to be paid in the construction and installation of automotive engine connecting rods while manufacturing a high performance engine.

Over the past few years, the prices of high quality steel, copper, and titanium have increased considerably. Many automotive engine connecting rods manufacturers have started adding surcharges to the current market price to offset high cost of raw materials. On the contrary, a few automotive engine connecting rod manufacturers have discontinued manufacturing rods from titanium. Instead, they use aluminium, which is a cheaper metal, to manufacture automotive engine connecting rods. However, certain properties of aluminium such as high static and dynamic strength, high degree of thermal conductivity, lightweight, good machinability and corrosion resistance make the metal highly preferable by the automotive engine connecting rods manufacturers. The automotive engine connecting rods made from cast aluminium alloy are proven to withstand dynamic stresses from piston movement and combustion.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/14246

Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods: Dynamics

The rise in purchasing power of people coupled with increase in the production and sales of vehicles are expected to fuel the demand of engines, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of global automotive engine connecting rods market. However, the relatively high cost of titanium connecting rods is expected to hamper the growth of the market during forecast period.

Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods: Segmentation

The global automotive engine connecting rods market can be segmented on the basis of product type, process, vehicle type, and engine type.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive engine connecting rods market can be segmented into: aluminium automotive engine connecting rods, steel automotive engine connecting rods, titanium automotive engine connecting rods, and magnesium automotive engine connecting rods.

On the basis of process type, the market can be segmented into forged, cast rods and powder metals.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive engine connecting rods market can be segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV).

On the basis of engine type, global automotive engine connecting rods can be segmented into: four stroke, L4, L6, V6 and V8 engines.

Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods: Outlook

The automotive industry contributes a significant amount to world’s GDP. The increase in purchasing power of consumers, technological innovations, globalization and accelerating urbanization where almost half of the population are shifting into cities for better lifestyle; altogether are fuelling the demand for more sales of vehicles. Moreover, increase in construction and mining activities in urban and rural areas will spur the demand for transportation of raw materials, which indirectly bolsters the demand for heavy trucks, and thereby influence the automotive engine connecting rods market. Aftermarket is also one of the significant market for automotive engine connecting rods.

Moreover, owing to the prevailing stringent emission norms, OEMs are focusing to reduce the weight of vehicles. Reducing the weight of automotive connecting rods aids the overall weight reduction significantly.

Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive engine connecting rods market identified across the value chain include:

Wossner

Wiseco

Jingqiang Connecting Rod

Pauter Machine

Albon Engineering & Manufacturing Plc

Tianrun Crankshaft

MGP

JD Norman Industries

CP-Carrillo

Powder Industries

Arrow Precision

Mahle GmbH

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/14246

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]