AUTOMOTIVE ETHERNET MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Automotive Ethernet market, analyzes and researches the Automotive Ethernet development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Broadcom
Marvell
Microchip Technology
NXP Semiconductors
TE Connectivity
Infineon Technologies
Realtek Semiconductor
Toshiba
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automotive Local Area Network (LAN)
Automotive Metropolitan Area Network (MAN)
Market segment by Application, Automotive Ethernet can be split into
Automotive Diagnostics
Cameras and ADAS
Infotainment
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Automotive Ethernet Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Automotive Ethernet
1.1 Automotive Ethernet Market Overview
1.1.1 Automotive Ethernet Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Automotive Ethernet Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Automotive Ethernet Market by Type
1.4 Automotive Ethernet Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Automotive Ethernet Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Automotive Ethernet Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Broadcom
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Automotive Ethernet Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Marvell
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Automotive Ethernet Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Microchip Technology
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Automotive Ethernet Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 NXP Semiconductors
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Automotive Ethernet Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 TE Connectivity
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Automotive Ethernet Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Infineon Technologies
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Automotive Ethernet Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Realtek Semiconductor
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Automotive Ethernet Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Toshiba
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Automotive Ethernet Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Automotive Ethernet Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Automotive Ethernet Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Automotive Ethernet Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Automotive Ethernet in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Automotive Ethernet
5 United States Automotive Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
6 EU Automotive Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan Automotive Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
8 China Automotive Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
9 India Automotive Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia Automotive Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Automotive Ethernet Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1 United States Automotive Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2 EU Automotive Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3 Japan Automotive Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4 China Automotive Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5 India Automotive Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Automotive Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Automotive Ethernet Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Automotive Ethernet Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Automotive Ethernet Market Dynamics
12.1 Automotive Ethernet Market Opportunities
12.2 Automotive Ethernet Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Automotive Ethernet Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Automotive Ethernet Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
..…..Continued
