Automotive Inflatable Seat Belt Market Insights, Development, Opportunities and Forecast by 2028

The automotive inflatable seat belt function is similar to a standard seat belt in everyday usage. The crash sensing system of the vehicle in which the automotive inflatable seat belt is deployed determines the deployment timing of the automotive inflatable seat belt. In the case of a car crash or collision, the automotive inflatable seat belt deploys itself slightly before the other safety or air bags. Mostly tubular, the automotive inflatable seat belt inflates itself completely around the body of the occupant. The automotive inflatable seat belt aids in distributing the impact energy during the crash around five to four times more around the passenger’s body instead of a traditional automotive seat belt.; which enlarges the protection range and aids better in decreasing the risk of injuries. Another feature of the automotive inflatable seat belt is that it has an airbag built inside the webbing of the seat belt which provides additional protection to the critical body parts such as the head and neck and thus also protects from the impact of the side window or the collisions.

Automotive Inflatable Seat Belt Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for automobiles with enhanced safety features is fueling the growth of automotive inflatable seat belt market. The growing demand for automobiles with additional occupant protection inclusions is also driving the market growth. This is attributed to the fact that the automotive inflatable seat belts aid in reducing the risk of chest, neck and head injuries for the rear seat passengers as well who are often children and older passengers and are comparatively more vulnerable to such injuries.However, the application of automotive inflatable seat belts for usage with infant or children seats is a challenging factor because of the thickness of the automotive inflatable seat belt which can jeopardize the safety of infants. There are stringent regulations on child safety feature inclusions in the automobiles in countries such as US and Canada.The texture of the automotive inflatable seat belts is widening the scope of its market, because unlike conventional seat belts; inflatable ones make customers feel padded and softer. These belts can be deployed in milliseconds when any crash occurs, thus further improvise on vehicle safety measures. Different car manufacturers are planning to buy the automotive inflatable seat belt technology from the Ford Motor Company, thus creating opportunities for market growth in other regions than North America and Western Europe.One of the prominent trends in the automotive inflatable seat belt market is the inclusion of automotive inflatable seat belt in most of the car models of from the major companies such as Ford Motor Company and Mercedes Benz.

Automotive Inflatable Seat Belt Market: Market Segmentation

The global automotive inflatable seat belt market can be segmented by its type:

SRS seat belt (Air-belt)

Explorer rare seat belt

It can also be segmented by the type of vehicle it can be installed in:

Passenger Cars (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Automotive Inflatable Seat Belt Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive inflatable seat belt market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant market share of automotive inflatable seat belt market owing to the growing demand for occupant’s safety. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to automobiles especially passenger cars; wherein inflatable seat belts are useful for improvising life-saving measures and occupant protection during a collision scenario; aids in boosting the growth of automotive inflatable seat belt market in the region. The market in the APEJ is anticipated to have an inclination for automotive inflatable seat belt because of the increasing concerns for enhancing safety features of the cars.

Automotive Inflatable Seat Belt Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global inflatable seat belt market are:

Ford Motor Company

Moditech Rescue Solutions

LEXUS GLOBAL

The Lincoln Motor Company

