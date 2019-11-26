Automotive Seat Cover Market Expected to Surpass US$ 30 Bn, Globally, by 2026: Transparency Market Research

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive seat cover at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2014 to 2029. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive seat cover market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for seat covers during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the automotive seat cover market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive seat cover market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive seat cover market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the product is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive seat cover market by segmenting it in terms of material, fabric, vehicle, sales channel, and geography. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for seat cover in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive seat cover market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.

The market for seat cover is primarily driven by increased emphasis by OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers toward the development of technologically advanced, precise and less expensive seat covers. The key indicator of the automotive seat cover market is strategic merger and acquisitions occurring in the industry. Global key tier 1 suppliers and vehicle OEMs are focusing on mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions with seat cover pioneering companies such as Faurecia, Coverking, Exco Technologies Limited, Johnson Controls, Inc., and Kolon Glotech, Inc.

The report provides the market size of seat cover for the period 2014 to 2017 and forecast for the next twelve years. The global market size of seat cover has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, fabric, vehicle, sales channel, and geography segments of automotive seat cover. Market size and forecast for each material type, fabric type, vehicle type, and sales channel have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, Linked interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.