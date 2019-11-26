“Automotive Solenoid Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2028 ” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

A Solenoid is a coil of wire wound around a metal core. In a world where Automation is gaining importance in our day-to-day lives at a fast pace, Solenoids help us achieve ‘Automation’ in different applications. When we give electric current at one end of the solenoid, it generates a magnetic field and this magnetic field can control things like air pressure, locks or water pressure. Automotive Solenoids find applications in different sectors like the Automobile industry, Medical Systems or Lock mechanisms, to name a few. The most popular application of Automotive Solenoids is on the devices like Joystick used for the purpose of games.

Automotive Solenoid market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR in 2017

Automotive Solenoid Market: Drivers and Restraints

As the demand for automation is increasing, so should the production of Automotive Solenoids. Laws for fuel-efficient vehicles are being brought into action by different countries. This may drive the growth of Automotive Solenoid Market. Earlier machines had big engines. But as the size of engines is decreasing (a concept popularly known as ‘Engine Downsizing Trend’), the demand for Automotive Solenoids is increasing. The fuel and emission control application market in the Automotive Solenoid Market is expected to grow at the significantly high pace.

Use of Automotive Solenoids may be restrained in diesel passenger cars because of their low popularity globally. The dominance of Continental AG in Automotive Solenoid OE market, as well as aftermarket, may affect other key players of the Automotive Solenoid Market.

Automotive Solenoid Market: Market Segmentation

Automotive Solenoid Market is segmented by Vehicle type, Electric Vehicle type, Application, Function, Valve Design and Region.

Based on Vehicle Type,Automotive Solenoid Market is segmented into:-

Passenger vehicle

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

Based on Electric Vehicle Type, Automotive Solenoid Market is segmented into:-

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCEV

Based on Application,Automotive Solenoid Market is segmented into:-

Engine control & cooling system

Fuel & Emission Control

Safety and Security

Body Control & Interiors

HVAC

Other application

Based on Function,Automotive Solenoid Market is segmented into:-

Fluid Control

Gas Control

Motion Control

Based on Valve Design, Automotive Solenoid Market is segmented into:-

2-way valve

3-way valve

4-way valve

5-way valve

Based on Region,Automotive Solenoid Market is segmented into:-

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

RoW

Automotive Solenoid Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific market is the leading automotive solenoid market, in terms of value. This is because major Automotive Solenoid producing companies lie in the Asia Pacific region, more specifically countries like Korea, Japan, China and India.

Automotive Solenoid Market: Key players

Few of the major players of Automotive Solenoid Market identified are:-

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd (India)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Nidec Corporation (Japan)

Continental AG (Germany)

Global Point Magnetics Asia Co. Ltd. (China)

Johnson Electric Holding (China)

BorgWarner (U.S.)

Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)

