Automotive timing Belt Market Is Expected to Foresee an Outstanding Growth by 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Automotive timing Belt Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

The automotive timing belt is an essential part of any internal combustion engine. The function of these timing belts or chains is to coordinate the rotation of camshafts and crankshaft in such a way that the inlet and outlet valves open and close at correct and suitable times during an engine’s exhaust and intake cycles. The timing belt or timing chain is very crucial as it prevents the pistons from hitting the valves. Automotive timing belts are basically either toothed belts or drive belts with teeth on the inside surface. The timing chain is a simple roller chain.

Timing belts are usually made from polymers, rubbers or metal chains. These days, manufacturers are focusing on creating timing belts or chains which facilitate proper synchronization of crankshaft rotation with camshaft rotation. However, some still old engines use gears for driving the camshaft. There are many advantages of using timing belts or timing chains instead of direct gears for the placement of camshaft away from the crankshaft. Additionally, engines with multiple camshafts have a timing chain or belt that enables the engine designer to place camshafts away from each other. Timing chains were quite popular in automobiles through the 1980’s. However, timing chains have become increasingly popular again in recent years. Timing chains are normally more robust than timing belts, but, neither is as strong as the direct gear drive. However, since timing belts are less expensive, operate more quietly and are lighter, they are preferred over direct gear drive.

Automotive timing Belt Market dynamics:

The market for automotive engine timing drives is composed principally of belt- and belt-based products, with belts being currently used in a majority of engines. In recent years, however, the automotive engine manufacturers are leaning towards more reliable and lower fuel consumption models. Therefore, their interest in belts, which are more durable and compact, has increased. Technological modernization has assisted in the expansion of new belts that are quieter, lighter and smaller than conventional belts and as a result, automakers are increasingly choosing to use belts in new engines. The market share of automotive belts is expected to surpass that of driving gears in the next five years.

The market for automotive timing belts is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming future. Furthermore, growing applications of automotive belts in the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the automotive timing belt market in near future.

Automotive timing Belt Market segmentation:

Automotive timing belts can be segmented on the basis of type of chemicals and application.

By Product type, the automotive timing belt Market can be segmented into:

Timing Belts

Timing Chains

On the basis of Sales Channels, the automotive timing belt market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of Vehicle Type, the automotive timing belt market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Automotive timing Belt: Regional Outlook:

Owing to increasing global vehicle production and manufacturing, adoption of fuel competent technologies, developments in materials in reference to their durability and stern emission guidelines and norms, the market for timing belts is estimated to grow at a swift pace in coming future. The demand for timing chains or belts is also projected to grow due to the implementation of new fuel saving technologies and the growing government regulations on tail pipe emissions globally. The demand for timing belts and chains is coming from emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, Russia and South Africa. Additionally, the increasing demand for automobiles in these regions is expected to grow at a very rapid rate, which in turn, is estimated to fuel the growth of the overall timing belt market globally. In terms of the global demand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be largest market for the automotive timing belts and chains due to the growing vehicle production in China, followed by India. The demand for automotive timing belts in European countries is also anticipated to be high owing to the increasing production of automobiles in this region.

Automotive timing Belt: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Automotive timing Belt market are:

B&B Manufacturing

Dayco

Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt

NingBo Fulong Synchronous Belt

SKF

Tsubaki

Carlstar Group

ContiTech (Continental AG)

Fenner

Gates

ACDelco

Bando

Beck Arnley

