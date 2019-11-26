BABY FOOD PACKAGING PHILIPPINES INDUSTRY 2019 SALES, SUPPLY, SIZE, AND CONSUMPTION FORECASTS TO 2024
Baby food packaging recorded slightly slower volume growth in 2017 versus 2016. The slowdown in birth rate is adversely affecting demand for baby food and its packaging, as is the presence of substitutes, such as breastmilk, which the government actively promotes as best for babies. The Milk Code or Executive Order 51 also requires that the top and bottom portion of the front label of milk formulas for 0-2 years print the phrases: “Breastmilk is the best for babies up to 2 years of age and beyon…
Euromonitor International’s Baby Food Packaging in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Headlines
Prospects
Substitutes and A Slower Birth Rate Unfavourably Affect Baby Food and Its Packaging
Pouches Make Further Inroads in Baby Food Outside Milk Formula
Milk Formula Continues To Offer the Widest Range of Pack Sizes
Executive Summary
the Packaging Industry Strengthens in 2017
Smaller Pack Sizes Appeal To Convenience-seeking Packaged Food Consumers
Non-alcoholic Drinks Embraces Pet Bottles
Manufacturers Offer More Variety in Packaging Sizes in Alcoholic Drinks
Larger Pack Sizes Are Popular in Beauty and Personal Care
Larger Pack Sizes Flourish in Home Care Packaging
Packaging Legislation
Packaging Legislation Remains Unchanged
Legislation Is More Geared To Decrease Sugary Beverage Consumption Rather Than Be Stricter on Packaging
Recycling and the Environment
the Implementation of Solid Waste Management Regulations Continues To Be A Challenge
Manufacturers Do Their Share in Recycling and Protecting the Environment
Packaging Design and Labelling
Players Use Packaging To Emphasise Health Claims
Manufacturers Turn To Packaging To Premiumise Their Products
Convenience-driven Packaging Is Set To Continue Appealing To Those With More Mobile Lifestyles
