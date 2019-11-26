Camping Stoves and Grills Market Key Insights,Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies to 2026

Camping stoves and grills are cooking devices specially designed to be lightweight and portable. These are primarily used during camping, backpacking, picnics, or where transportable means of cooking are necessary. Since the invention of portable stoves and grills in the 19th century, a wide variety of models have been developed for various applications. However, the history of stoves dates back to Japan in the Edo period (1603–1868) where people used Shichirin, a lightweight charcoal stove. During the early 20th century, portable stoves used animal fats as a supplement for cooking fuel in Europe. However, in the modern era, innovation has led to several variants of camping stoves and grills.

Adoption of innovative camping stoves and grill is projected to drive the market. Rise in popularity of camping as an outdoor recreation activity is projected to propel demand for camping stoves and grills. According to the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), over US$ 887 Bn is spent each year, on various outdoor recreation activities globally. Each year, U.S. alone spends more than US$ 31 Bn to purchase high-quality camping accessories such as camping stoves and grills Moreover, high demand for compact and highly efficient camping stoves and grills for camping is anticipated to drive the camping stoves and grills market. Moreover, growth in global millennial population (age between 20 and 35 years) is anticipated to propel the global camping stoves and grills market. Young millennials, adult millennials, and millennials with kids enjoy grilling during summer and are enthusiastic year-round grillers. Increase in disposable income, acceptance of western culture, and availability of products online at reasonable prices in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the global camping stoves and grills market.

However, global camping stoves and grills manufacturers have to abide by standards set by government bodies, which inhibit the camping stoves and grills market. For instance, in U.K., camping stoves and grills market is regulated under the UK health and safety legislative standards. Similarly, camping stoves and grills manufactured and distributed in Europe must be CE certified and should be in accordance with the requirements of the directive Gas Appliances Directive (GAD). Compact and highly efficient camping stoves and grills are more expensive than conventional camping stoves and grills, which restrains the global camping stoves and grills market. However, manufacturers are developing new, innovative, and cost and energy efficient stoves and grills to capture untapped market.

Technological innovation is a key trend in the camping stove and grills market. Companies such as Johnson Outdoors Inc. created FluxRing technology that uses greater surface area to reduce boiling time and improve fuel efficiency. Mountain Safety Research (MSR) uses reactor technology. It uses primary air combustion which allows immigrated heat exchange to completely enclose the burner, which helps the food cook faster with minimal energy consumption.

The global camping stoves and grills market can be segmented based on fuel type, application, and region. In terms of fuel type, the market can be divided into unpressurized and pressurized liquid fuel stoves and grills and solid fuel stoves and grills. Based on application, the camping stoves and grills market can be bifurcated into professionals and amateurs. In terms of region, the market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the camping stoves and grill market include Johnson Outdoors Inc., (the U.S.), Cascade Designs, Inc. (the U.S.), Snow Peak (Japan), Coleman Company, Inc. (the U.S.) Trangia AB (Sweden), Primus (the U.S.), Burn Manufacturing Co. (Kenya), King Kooker (the U.S.), Esbit (Germany), and SOTO (the U.S.).