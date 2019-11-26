Cloud-Based Contact Centers Market Status and Business Outlook 2019-2025
In 2018, the global Cloud-Based Contact Centers market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud-Based Contact Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-Based Contact Centers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
8×8, Inc
Five9, Inc
Cisco Systems
Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories
Oracle
Nice-Systems
Newvoicemedia
3clogic
Connect First
Aspect Software
Incontact
Interactive Intelligence Group
Broadsoft
West Corporation
Liveops Cloud
Evolve IP
Mitel Networks
Ozonetel Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)
Agent Performance Optimization (APO)
Dialers
Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Retail
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud-Based Contact Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud-Based Contact Centers development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
