COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Cognitive assessments are tests of the cognitive capabilities of humans and other animals. Tests administered to humans include various forms of IQ tests; those administered to animals include the mirror test and the T maze test
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cambridge Cognition
Cognifit
Cogstate
ERT Clinical
Groupe SBT
Neurocog Trials
Ortelio
Thomas International
Prophase
ERT Clinical
Pearson Education
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3493696-global-cognitive-assessment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Scientific Research
Clinical Research
Academic Assessment
Corporate Training and Recruitment
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Education
Enterprise
Sports
Government
Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3493696-global-cognitive-assessment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Scientific Research
1.4.3 Clinical Research
1.4.4 Academic Assessment
1.4.5 Corporate Training and Recruitment
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Enterprise
1.5.5 Sports
1.5.6 Government
1.5.7 Defense
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cognitive Assessment Market Size
2.2 Cognitive Assessment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cognitive Assessment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cognitive Assessment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cognitive Assessment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cognitive Assessment Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Assessment Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cambridge Cognition
12.1.1 Cambridge Cognition Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cognitive Assessment Introduction
12.1.4 Cambridge Cognition Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cambridge Cognition Recent Development
12.2 Cognifit
12.2.1 Cognifit Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cognitive Assessment Introduction
12.2.4 Cognifit Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cognifit Recent Development
12.3 Cogstate
12.3.1 Cogstate Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cognitive Assessment Introduction
12.3.4 Cogstate Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cogstate Recent Development
12.4 ERT Clinical
12.4.1 ERT Clinical Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cognitive Assessment Introduction
12.4.4 ERT Clinical Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 ERT Clinical Recent Development
12.5 Groupe SBT
12.5.1 Groupe SBT Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cognitive Assessment Introduction
12.5.4 Groupe SBT Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Groupe SBT Recent Development
12.6 Neurocog Trials
12.6.1 Neurocog Trials Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cognitive Assessment Introduction
12.6.4 Neurocog Trials Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Neurocog Trials Recent Development
12.7 Ortelio
12.7.1 Ortelio Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cognitive Assessment Introduction
12.7.4 Ortelio Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ortelio Recent Development
12.8 Thomas International
12.8.1 Thomas International Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cognitive Assessment Introduction
12.8.4 Thomas International Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Thomas International Recent Development
12.9 Prophase
12.9.1 Prophase Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cognitive Assessment Introduction
12.9.4 Prophase Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Prophase Recent Development
12.10 ERT Clinical
12.10.1 ERT Clinical Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cognitive Assessment Introduction
12.10.4 ERT Clinical Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 ERT Clinical Recent Development
12.11 Pearson Education
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com