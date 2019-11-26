CONSTRUCTION SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Construction software market, analyzes and researches the Construction software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint, Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3075466-global-construction-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, Construction software can be split into

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-Contractors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3075466-global-construction-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Construction software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Construction software

1.1 Construction software Market Overview

1.1.1 Construction software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Construction software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Construction software Market by Type

1.4 Construction software Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Construction software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Construction software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Aconex Ltd

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Procore

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Oracle

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Viewpoint, Inc

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Odoo S.A

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Buildertrend

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 CMiC

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Sage

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Co-construct

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Jiansoft

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 e-Builder

3.12 Yonyou

………

4 Global Construction software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Construction software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Construction software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Construction software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Construction software

5 United States Construction software Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Construction software Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Construction software Development Status and Outlook

8 China Construction software Development Status and Outlook

9 India Construction software Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Construction software Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Construction software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 EU Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 Japan Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 China Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 India Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Construction software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Construction software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Construction software Market Dynamics

12.1 Construction software Market Opportunities

12.2 Construction software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Construction software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Construction software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

..…..Continued

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com