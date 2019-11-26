CONSTRUCTION SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Construction software market, analyzes and researches the Construction software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Aconex Ltd
Procore
Oracle
Viewpoint, Inc
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
Sage
Co-construct
Jiansoft
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
GLODON
RedTeam
eSUB
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Installed-PC Software
Installed-Mobile Software
Cloud-based Software
Market segment by Application, Construction software can be split into
Building Owners
Independent Construction Managers
Sub-Contractors
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Construction software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Construction software
1.1 Construction software Market Overview
1.1.1 Construction software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Construction software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Construction software Market by Type
1.4 Construction software Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Construction software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Construction software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Aconex Ltd
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Procore
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Oracle
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Viewpoint, Inc
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Odoo S.A
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Buildertrend
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 CMiC
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Sage
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Co-construct
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Jiansoft
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Construction software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 e-Builder
3.12 Yonyou
………
4 Global Construction software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Construction software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Construction software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Construction software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Construction software
5 United States Construction software Development Status and Outlook
6 EU Construction software Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan Construction software Development Status and Outlook
8 China Construction software Development Status and Outlook
9 India Construction software Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia Construction software Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Construction software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1 United States Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2 EU Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3 Japan Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4 China Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5 India Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Construction software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Construction software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Construction software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Construction software Market Dynamics
12.1 Construction software Market Opportunities
12.2 Construction software Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Construction software Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Construction software Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
..…..Continued
