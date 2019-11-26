Dental Prosthetics Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Dental prosthetics is also known as Prosthodontics. Dental prosthetics are mostly in use for the improvement of damaged or deficient teeth. It improves functions as well as appearance of teeth.

The global dental prosthetics market is expected to reach USD 5659.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period.

The global dental prosthetics market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises denture, crown, bridges, veneer, abutment, inlays. Of which bridges segment holds 27.6% market share in global dental prosthetic market by type and expected to reach USD 1601.9 million by 2023 from USD 1071.8 million in 2016. Crown is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of type of material it is segmented into porcelain-fused-to-metal (pfm), metal, all ceramic, and others. Of which porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) segment holds 39.5% market share of dental prosthetics by type of material and expected to reach US$ 2132.8 million by 2023.

On the basis of end user it is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics market, dental research laboratories. Of which hospitals and clinics holds 80.7% market share of dental prosthetics by end user and expected to reach USD 4475.4 million by 2023 from USD 3133.8 million in 2016. Dental research laboratories is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share 38.4% of global dental prosthetics market and is expected to reach USD 2031.7 million by 2023 from USD 1490.8 million in 2016. APAC market is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Key PlayersThe leading market players in the global dental prosthetics market include : Henry Schein, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), 3M (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet (US), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher corporation) (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Osstem Prosthetics (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

Study objectives? To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global dental prosthetics market

? To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global dental prosthetics market.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

? To provide economical factors that influences the global dental prosthetics market

? To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global dental prosthetics market

Target Audience? Dental Prosthetics suppliers

? Dental Prosthetics manufacturers

? Dental research laboratories

? Potential Investors

? Medical Research Institutes

? Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

? Research Companies

Key Findings? North America accounted for the largest market share in the global dental prosthetics market, USD 1490.8 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 2031.7 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 6.3%

? Crown market segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of and 5.3% in the global dental prosthetics market, by types

? Hospitals and clinics is contributing remarkable share in the market registering 80.7% in the global dental prosthetics market, by end users in 2016

The reports also covers regional analysis? North America

o US

o Canada

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

