Dermal Fillers Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2026

Global Dermal Fillers Market – Snapshot

Dermal fillers can be defined as soft tissue fillers injected into the skin for the restoration of smoother appearance and reduction of wrinkles and signs of aging. Dermal fillers are considered to be an ideal solution for plumping of the cheeks and lips, filling in creases and lines, and enhancing facial contours.

The global dermal fillers market is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of the market can be attributed to an increase in the number of dermal filler procedures being performed, rise in the trend of anti-aging, significant private equity investments, strategic acquisitions by the market players, increase in geriatric population, and surge in preference for lip enhancement procedures. However, the dearth of skilled specialist dermatologists, lack of regulations governing the usage of dermal filler products, and an increasing circulation of counterfeit products are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dermal-fillers-market.html

In terms of product, the global dermal fillers market has been segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable products. The biodegradable segment dominated the market in 2017. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This segment is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the rising usage and demand for hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, which account for a major share of the market. Additionally, the lesser number of side-effects of biodegradable dermal fillers, as compared to non-biodegradable fillers, propel the market.

In terms of material, the market has been classified into calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, collagen, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA, fat, and others. The hyaluronic acid segment dominated the market in 2017. It is likely to remain dominant and expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the increase in number of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers procedures being performed annually. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) among the international surgeries performed in 2017, over 3,298,266 hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures were performed annually. Additionally, various forms of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers are available, which differ according to the concentration of hyaluronic acid and the degree of crosslinking. Technological advances leading to the development of newer HA dermal fillers propel the market.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26816

In terms of application, the market has been split into facial line correction, lip enhancement, scar treatment, and others. The facial line correction segment dominated the market in 2017. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance and expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the rising preference for youthful physical appearance and focus on addressing facial volume loss and dynamic lines.

In terms of end-user, the global dermal fillers market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dermatology clinics, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017. In terms of revenue, this segment is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the dermatology clinics segment is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of dermatology clinics, rising number of dermatological consultations, and increasing demand by patients to be treated by specialist dermatologist.

In terms of region, the global dermal fillers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe, cumulatively, accounted for over 77% share of the global market in 2017. North America was the dominant market in 2017, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region is anticipated to be contributed majorly by the U.S. Expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to the increasing number of hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures being performed in the U.S. According to ASPS, over 2,091,476 hyaluronic acid procedures were performed in 2017, an increase of 4% over 2016. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the robust expansion of the market in Japan and India.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26816

Key companies operating in the global dermal fillers market include Allergan plc, Sinclair Pharma (a subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Ltd), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Nestle Skin Health (Galderma), BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., Prollenium Medical Technologies, Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc., and TEOXANE Laboratories.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com