Die Cutting Machine Market is used by almost every scrap booker, designer, or artisan to make unique products | 2018-2026

Die cutting machines are used to cut various materials such as paper, metals, and fabric to provide a definite shape to them. These machines use die (sharp blades) for cutting materials which saves both cost and time when compared to traditional cutting methods. The die cutting machine is used by almost every scrap booker, designer, or artisan to make unique products. There are many die cutting machine options available for consumers depending on their specific requirements. The ram-type machine works by pushing the material through the die to create the required shape. The stacks of printed material (square-cut) are placed in the feeding tray between the punching ram and cutting die.

Automatic die cutters are the most preferred choice for consumers as digital technology provides more flexibility. Similarly, laser die cutting and rotary die cutting provides various options for the die cutting. Laser die cutting involves a high-speed laser to cut through the substrate. Lasers are used to make a variety of cuts which do not require any contact with the material. Rotary die cutting involves the customized machined part to cut through the substrate. The rotary die cutting machine is preferred for its durability as it can make a variety of cuts.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies is expected to drive the global die cutting machine market growth over the forecast timeline. Moreover, growing demand from various industrial processes is anticipated to support the die cutting machine market growth from 2018 to 2026.

However, die cutting machines are dangerous as they have sharp blends and require higher maintenance costs when damaged, thereby hampering the industry growth. However, numerous technological advancements supported by the demand from manufacturing processes will provide growing opportunities to the global die cutting machine market.

Die cutting machines have various applications in the metalworking industry such as cutting, forming, and shaping metals. Using molds or templates, the die is customized with the final product. The production and designing of the label is an expensive process. The material and layout need to achieve high visual effect. The die-cut shape acts a vital role in attracting the attention of the consumer. A brochure, label, or booklet with a shape enhances the marketing strategy and sales effect. Die cutting machines provide a sustainable option in order to meet these new challenges, thereby driving the industry growth over the forecast period.

The die cutting machine market can be segmented on the basis of product, technology, distribution channel, end-use, and region. Flat die cutting machine, laser die cutting machinery, and rotary die cutting machine classifies the industry by product. By technology, the industry is classified into metal-to-metal, kiss cutting, slitting and scoring. By end-use, the industry is segmented into automobile industry, medical & pharmaceutical industry, textile industry, manufacturing, and other industrial domains. Direct sales and distributor sales are the distribution channel segments of the global die cutting machine market.

China, Europe, and North America dominate the die cutting machine market in terms of region due to their advanced production technology and rapid industrialization. Die cutting machines industry is highly fragmented with a variety of local and mid-sized competitors. The top ten producers of the die cutting machine market account for less than 5% market share.

Some of the key industry competitors of the global die cutting machine market are ASAHI, Bobst, Cerutti Group (IBERICA AG), Dalian Yutong, Duplo, FXD, Hannan Products, Heidelberger, Higher Shengli Printing Machinery Group, IIJIMA MFG, JihShuenn Electronic Machine Industrial, LI SHENQ Machinery, Labelmen, Master Work, Sanwa, Shandong Century Machinery, Shandong Shengze Machinery, Standard Paper Box Machine, Tangshan Yuyin, Wen Hung Machinery, Yawa, and Young Shin.