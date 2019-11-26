Drywall and Gypsum Board Market 2019 Global Trends | Construction Industry Size, Emerging Audience, Top Key Players Study, Industry Segmentation Overview and Regional Forecast 2023

Global Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Drywall and Gypsum Board Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Product (Wallboard, Ceiling Board, Pre-Decorated Board, and Others), By End-user (Residential and Non-residential) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

The drywall & gypsum board market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 5.95% during the period 2017 to 2023.

The prominent players in the drywall & gypsum board market include USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ (Oman), Knauf Middle East (Dubai), Gypsemna Co. LLC (Dubai), Global Mining Co. LLC (Oman), Gulf Gypsum Co. (Qatar), National Gypsum Co. (U.S.), Etex Group (Belgium), Lafarge Group (France), Saint – Gobain Gyproc India Ltd (India), Taishan Gypsum Co. (China), Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd. (Japan.)., Kingspan Group plc. (Ireland), Winstone Wallboards Limited (New Zealand), Supress Products, LLC (U.S.), and Gyptec Iberica (Portugal).

Market Highlights

Gypsum boards are light weight construction materials that are widely being used as walls, ceilings and for partitions in residential or non-residential structures. They are often called drywall, wallboard or plasterboard. They provide sound control, versatility, quality, convenience, and their non-combustible core makes them different from plywood, hardboard and fiberboard. The growth in remodeling and restructuring of the homes, is also expected to fuel the demand for the gypsum board & drywall market. Additionally, rise in focus on environmentally sustainable green building construction materials that reduces overall overhead expenses, has boosted the industry growth. However, fluctuating price of raw materials, may restrict the growth of the market.

The governments across all regions are seen promoting and developing their construction sector. The emerging nations are the ones that are, particularly, bringing various reforms and regulations to boost their infrastructure growth and real-estate market. Such growth is expected to augment the market growth of gypsum board & drywall. The government of India announced several major policy initiatives to boost the construction industry in the country. They are the passage of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, the amendment to the Benami Transactions Act, and 100% deduction in profits for affordable housing construction. The change in arbitration norms for construction companies, is also one of them.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region dominates the global drywall & gypsum board market. Increasing spending capacity of the consumers, and improved standard of living, drive the growth of the market in the region. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are the major markets in Asia Pacific region. North America & Europe are also expected to have major contribution, during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global drywall & gypsum board market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global drywall & gypsum board market by its type, by end-user and region.

By Product

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Pre-Decorated Board

Others

By End-user

Residential

Non-residential

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis:

For the purpose of this study, the global drywall & gypsum board market has been divided into three segments, by product, by end-user, and by regions. On the basis of product, wallboard accounts the largest market share and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Increasing use of wallboard in non-load wearing walls and suspended ceilings, drive the demand of the market. Wallboard, progressively, has come to be recognized as a better alternative to traditional plank and plaster products, is revolutionizing both, residential and commercial construction equally. Pre-decorated boards are gaining momentum, due to their flexibility. These boards, consequently, have decorative surfaces, and are either painted or printed. Moreover, ease of assembly, and scope for customization, according to end-users, are also major factors driving pre-decorated boards growth. The ceiling board segment is expected to contribute, significantly, during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, residential segment dominates the application segment of the market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. Non-residential sector is expected to contribute, during the forecast period. Non-residential sector compromises hotels, corporate offices, education institutes, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued…….

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Drywall & Gypsum Board Market: by Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Drywall & Gypsum Board Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Drywall & Gypsum Board Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Drywall & Gypsum Board Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Row Drywall & Gypsum Board Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Global Drywall & Gypsum Board Market, by Product, by Regions, 2017-2023

Table 7 North America Drywall & Gypsum Board Market, by Product, by Country, 2017-2023

Table 8 Europe Drywall & Gypsum Board Market, by Product, by Country, 2017-2023

Table 9 Asia Pacific Drywall & Gypsum Board Market by Product, by Country, 2017-2023

Continued…….

