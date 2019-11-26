Duplex Stainless Steel Plate 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025
Duplex stainless steel plates have a mixed microstructure of austenite and ferrite, the aim being to produce a 50/50 mix, although in commercial alloys, the mix may be 40/60 respectively. Duplex steels have improved strength over austenitic stainless steels and also improved resistance to localized corrosion, particularly pitting, crevice corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. They are characterized by high chromium (19–28%) and molybdenum (up to 5%) and lower nickel contents than austenitic stainless steels.
The global Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Duplex Stainless Steel Plate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duplex Stainless Steel Plate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Outokumpu
Sandvik
Butting
ArcelorMittal
ThyssenKrupp
NSSMC
POSCO
Tata Steel
JFE
Sosta
PSP
Tenaris
Tubacex
Metline Industries
Baosteel
TISCO
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lean Duplex
Standard Duplex
Super Duplex
Hyper Duplex
Segment by Application
Offshore Oil and Gas
Chemical Process Industry
Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding
Desalination / Water Treatment
Pulp & Paper
Air Pollution Control
Architectural, Building & Construction
Others
