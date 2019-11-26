Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market Rising Trends, Large Demand, Business Ways, High Rate By 2024

Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) that provides market Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. It conjointly offers in-intensity insight of the Edible Fungus (Edible Products) industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, and Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market Share via Region. Edible Fungus (Edible Products) industry report includes an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (Xuerong Biotechnology, Ruyiqing, JUNESUN FUNGI, China Greenfresh Group, Shanghai Bright Esunyes, Starway Bio-technology, Shanghai Finc Bio Tech, Jiangsu Hualv, HuBei SenYuan, Beiwei Group, Shandong Youhe, Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food, Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs, Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture, Shenzhen Dalishi, Yukiguni Maitake, HOKTO, Green Co) which providing information such as company profiles, raw material suppliers, trader’s, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market report also provides a basic summary of the business together with definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure.

Instantaneous of Edible Fungus (Edible Products) Market: Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc.

Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.

In 2016, the 5 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake and Agaricus bisporus. The total share of the 5 kinds of edible fungus took 74.18% of the total production. Consequently, these 5 edible fungus are the major kinds in the worldwide.

With a rise in income levels, the demand for edible fungus is bound to increase across all major developing nations such as India, Thailand, and Canada. China has been producing mushrooms at low costs with the help of seasonal growing, state subsidies, and capturing the potential markets such as the U.S., Germany, and France, with processed edible fungus at costs not remunerative to the growers in other edible fungus producing countries.

China produces more than 85% of edible fungus in the world. In China, it is the six largest plantation product following Grain, cotton, oil, vegetable and fruit. There are about 70~80 kinds of edible fungus in China, and about 50 kinds has been industrialized. Around 20 kinds can be produced in large scale. In 2014, the 7 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus bisporus, Cloud ear fungus and Pleurotus eryngii. In the world wide, factory production is adopted by most developed countries like Japan, Korea, Europe and North America. In Japan, the share of factory production takes more than 90% of total yield, while the ratio in Taiwan and Korea are above 95%. Factory production is the development trend of edible fungus industry, and would also be the key factor that driven the development of edible fungus industry in China.

Market Segment by Type, Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Shiitake, Auricularia Auricula-judae, Pleurotus Ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus Bisporus, Other

Market Segment by Applications, Edible Fungus (Edible Products) market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users, sales size, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Fresh Mushrooms, Dried Mushrooms, Canned Mushrooms, Frozen Mushrooms, Others

