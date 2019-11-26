Electronic PC Accessories Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The Electronic Accessories for PC include Display, Mainboard, Graphics Card, Memory and so on. Electronic Accessories for PC are important component of computers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electronic PC Accessories in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This market research analysis identifies the adoption of process automation in industries as one of the primary effective factors for this market, however there has been a decreasing demand for peripherals due to the decreasing adoption of personal computers (PCs), although industries use PCs for their reliability, ease of access, and to ensure the smooth functioning of all level of management which would still demand the need of the manufacture of computer accessories.

Due to the presence of a few vendors, the computer accessories market appears to be moderately fragmented. This market requires continuous updates and innovation as it is technologically driven. Global and local manufacturers develop the products for desktop systems due to the use of accessories in new PCs and replacement applications. To gain a competitive advantage over their competitors, which will subsequently help in increasing their market shares, the vendors in this marketspace have started providing customers with some added benefits. During 2016, the Commercial Enterprises segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the Electronic PC Accessories market. The use of Electronic PC Accessories such as hard drives, mice, and keyboards, are more widely in corporate offices due to the use of these accessories for various business purposes such as e-mailing and posting. Factors such as the need for employees to work at an assigned workstation and rising security concerns, result in the wider usage of accessories in PC-enabled offices.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Western Digital Corporation

Logitech

Lenovo

Microsoft

ASUSTeK

AOC

GIGABYTE Technology

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices

NVIDIA

Kingston Technology Corporation

Ramaxel

Adata

Seagate Technology

Toshiba Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Display

Mainboard

Graphics Card

Memory

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Enterprises

Personals

