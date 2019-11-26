Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2024

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) that provides market Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. It conjointly offers in-intensity insight of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, and Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market Share via Region. Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry report includes an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (SES (imagotag), Pricer, Samsung, E Ink, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, DIGI, Hanshow Technology, LG innotek, Panasonic, Altierre) which providing information such as company profiles, raw material suppliers, trader’s, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market report also provides a basic summary of the business together with definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure.

Instantaneous of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.

An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.

Market Segment by Type, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

E papers Displays

Market Segment by Applications, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users, sales size, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis:

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Opportunities and Drivers, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Challenges, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Risks/Restraints, Key World Economic Indicators, Market Size Estimation, Analysis of Competitive Landscape.

Scope of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market:

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The top two manufacturers are Store Electronic Systems (imagotag) and Pricer in 2015. The other competitors include Displaydata, E Ink, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V,

DIGI, Altierre, Hanshow Technology and new entrants like Panasonic, LG innotek and Samsung etc. There are also a number of smaller regional companies or companies that are attempting to develop products with a view to establishing a position on the market. With the restructuring of the sector, for example, if one or more competitors were to enter into an alliance with a strong partner, this could constitute a threat to other players in the market. The growth of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry depends on the acceptance of retail store.

At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

The worldwide market for Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.2% over the next five years, will reach 1790 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Important Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market information obtainable during this report:

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry.

by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry. Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market.

of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market. Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main makers.

revenue share of main makers. Key playing regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) together with their major countries are elaborated during this Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market report.

