Epoxy Tooling Board Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2028

Epoxy Tooling Board Market Introduction

Epoxy tooling board is used to produce accurate molds and patterns. Epoxy is the cured end product of epoxy resins. The epoxy system is used in industrial tooling to produce molds, master molds, fixtures, castings, and other industrial production. Casting and laminating are the two basic operations used in manufacturing epoxy tools.

Epoxy tooling board has high temperature resistance and excellent surface finish, thereby, increasing its demand in various industries including aerospace, transportation, wind energy, marine, and others. Epoxy tooling board manufacturers are boards for a diverse range of applications including creating product prototypes and assembly fixtures.

High compression resistance, thermic resistance, chemical stability, low thermic expansion, and easy to polish are some of the other features offered by epoxy tooling board manufacturers.

Epoxy Tooling Board Market: Notable Highlights

Trelleborg A.B. thorough its industrial solutions business has signed an agreement with Wellcall Holdings Bhd. To form a joint venture in Malaysia to manufacture composite hoses. The first composite hoses delivery is likely to begin in 2020.

In 2018, Huntsman Corporation opened a multi-purpose formulation manufacturing facility in Vietnam. The new facility will focus on Polyurethanes and advanced material business including manufacturing, R&D and technical service center.

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe has introduced a new range of tooling products including epoxy boards and polyurethane boards, specialist resin systems, reaction injection moulding, and close contour materials.

The report offers detailed profiles of the leading players in the epoxy tooling board market. Some of the key players included in the report are Base Group, Huntsman Corporation, Axson Technologies, Guangzhou LiHong Mould Material Co., Ltd, Sika, Trelleborg AB, Stevik, BCC Products, Inc, and RAMPF Tooling Solutions GmBH & Co. KG

Epoxy Tooling Board Market Dynamics

Increasing Development of Prototype for Race Cars, Aerospace, and Motorsports Vehicles

Epoxy tooling boards are used on a large scale in developing prototypes for race cars, vehicles used in motorsports, and in the aerospace industry. Lightweight and economical than aluminum and steel has increased the popularity of epoxy tooling boards across industries. Rapid prototyping is gaining traction across automotive and aerospace industry to simplify and shorten the product development cycle along with cost-efficiency. Hence there is a growing demand for epoxy tooling board offering rapid tooling technique.

Manufacturers in the aerospace and automotive industry are focusing on prototype throughout the process with epoxy molds as these are fast as compared to machine molds and is also emerging an inexpensive way to create a prototype in aerospace and automotive industry. Owing to the stringent regulations by governments, manufacturers are focusing on lightweight aircrafts and testing models created using tooling boards, which is driving demand for epoxy tooling boards offering a low-cost solution, and quick mold preparation.

Increasing Use of Epoxy Tooling Board in Wind Blade Manufacturing

The growing demand for epoxy resins in the fabrication of blades in wind turbine is fueling the growth of epoxy tooling board market. Manufacturers are offering epoxy tooling boards for wind turbines to simplify fabrication of modules, models, and tools. Moreover, with the increasing development of large wind turbines epoxy resins are rapidly replacing polyester and are emerging as the matrices of wind blade composites and offering better advantages over polyester resins.

Manufacturers are focusing on offering wind blade mould with quality, better dimensional control and at an affordable rate. Recently, there has been a rise in tooling boards demand, hence, a number of companies are developing a wide variety of tooling boards with various densities that are suitable for designing models, prototype, and production fixtures. Companies are also developing large size and smooth surface epoxy tooling boards to make it compatible with standard epoxy adhesives.

High Cost of Epoxy Tooling Board to Remain Longstanding Challenge

With the growing demand for tooling boards, companies are moving towards using new polymer materials to develop cost-effective tooling boards. Epoxy tooling board are expensive owing to the high cost of epoxy resins but are widely used as high performance structure.

However, to fuel its demand and make it affordable across industries that are involved in prototyping, companies are developing low-cost and high resistance epoxy tooling boards. Meanwhile, the companies are also developing polyurethane tooling boards offering competitive performance as epoxy tooling boards. In addition to its exceptional properties, polyurethane tooling boards are cheaper as compared to epoxy tooling boards. Moreover, polyurethane tooling boards are expected to witness immense huge growth owing to better performance and low-cost.

