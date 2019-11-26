ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE (EVA) RESIN MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025
This report studies the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
DuPont
ExxonMobil
LyondellBasell
Formosa Plastics
Braskem
Westlake
TPI Polene
Hanwha Chemical
Versalis
Dow
LG Chem
Celanese
Total Refining & Chemicals
USI
SamsungTotal
Tosoh
LOTTE CHEMICAL
Sumitomo Chemical
Arkema
NUC Corperation
Ube
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
BASF-YPC Company Limited
Hua Mei Polymer
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Very Low EVA
Low EVA
Mid EVA
High EVA
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Film
Adhesive and Coating
Molding Plastics
Blending Materials
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Research Report 2018
1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin
1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Very Low EVA
1.2.3 Low EVA
1.2.5 Mid EVA
High EVA
1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Segment by Application
1.3.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Film
1.3.3 Adhesive and Coating
1.3.4 Molding Plastics
1.3.5 Blending Materials
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
