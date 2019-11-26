Europe Reverse Flame Steam Boiler Market: Power Generation Industry to Create Promising Growth Opportunities, says TMR

Europe Reverse Flame Steam Boiler Market: Snapshot

The market for reverse flame steam boilers in Europe has followed a steady growth path in the past few years and these boilers continue to witness healthy demand across a number of industries in the region. The several better operational benefits offered by revenue flame steal boilers as compared to other varieties of fire-tube boilers such, especially when it comes to heat transfer area and fuel consumption. The reduced carbon emissions due to the use of reverse flame steam boilers are the key factors attracting investment in the field of reverse flame steam boilers in Europe.

Transparency Market Research estimates that in terms of revenue, the reverse flame steam boiler market in Europe was valued at US$92.70 Mn in 2016. The market is projected to reach US$142.18 mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Chemicals Industry to Present Vast Growth Opportunities

In terms of capacity, the reverse flame steam boilers market has been segmented in the report into: up to 100 KW, 101 KW – 1,000 KW, and 1,001 KW and above. In 2016, the segment of 1,001 KW and above capacity held the dominant 44.43% share in the Europe reverse flame steam boilers market. The vast usage of the boilers with 1,001 KW and above capacity in refineries and the power industry owing to their high output and better specification is the primary reason behind their dominance. The high costs of these higher capacity boilers as compared to low and medium capacity reverse flame steam boilers is also a key factor attributable to their massive share in the overall market.

In terms of end-use, the Europe reverse flame steam boilers market has been classified into: food, chemical, refineries, primary metals, power plants, and others. The chemical end-use segment dominated the market in 2016 with a market share of 28.39%. The segment of power plants followed and is expected to remain second to the chemicals segment in terms of demand for reverse flame steam boilers in Europe over the forecast period as well.

Countries in Rest of Europe to Lead in Terms of Demand

In terms of country, the European reverse flame steam boilers market has been classified into the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. In 2016, countries in Rest of Europe accounted for the dominant 27.60% share in the overall market, which is closely followed by Italy. Rest of Europe comprises countries such as Russia, Belgium, Ireland, Poland, Finland, and the Netherlands. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.

In Italy, biomass-fired reverse flame steam boilers are in high demand. Demand for reverse flame steam boilers in Italy is driven by the shift from traditional steam boilers to more refined, energy-saving, biomass-fired reverse flame steam boilers. ATTSU is a leading manufacturer of steam boilers in Spain. Under its steam boiler product segment, the company also manufactures reverse flame steam boilers. However, demand for reverse flame steam boilers in Spain is expected to surge at a moderate pace during the forecast period, owing to availability of substitutes such as arch-tube boilers, water-tube boilers, and package boilers. In France, the EU Directive 2001/81/EC has approved limitations on the emission of certain air pollutants from national emission ceilings and large combustion plants. Several countries in Europe, including France, have banned aging boilers in order to maximize the energy saving. This is expected to drive the demand for reverse flame steam boilers in France during the forecast period.

