Facial Injectables Market to Expand at 14.60% CAGR by 2020, Driven by Rising Desire to Look Younger

Worldwide willingness to look younger and maintain youthfulness is rising swiftly. In addition, rising geriatric population globally increases the demand for aesthetic treatment. Increased healthcare spending, improving lifestyle, growth in working population after attaining retirement age and increased preference for minimally invasive surgeries are some of the factors that are driving the growth of global facial injectables market. Since, facial injectable procedure is a minimally invasive procedure and recovery time is lesser as compared to invasive aesthetic procedures such as plastic surgery and face lift surgeries. Thus, less recovery time and minimal invasive procedure are some of the factors that are attracting aged population with weaker immune system to undergo facial injectable treatment.

Global facial Injectables market is broadly segmented as hyaluronic acid, collagen, botulinum toxin and polymers and particle fillers (PPFs). Polymers and particles fillers (PPFs) market is expected to grow at faster rate owing to advantage of prolong longevity of effects and reduced side effects over other facial injectable products (hyaluronic acid, collagen and botox). Presently available facial injectable products are widely used for correction of face namely, lip, glabeller, periorbital, nasolabial, chin and cheeks. Apart from reduction of wrinkles appearing on facial skin, facial injectable products are also used to give volume to cheeks, lip augmentation and for correction of depression occurring due to scars. Currently, hyaluronic acid product segment is dominating the global facial injectables market.

