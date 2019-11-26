Future Growth: Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its database.

Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems, are advanced systems which enhances control and safety of vehicles. These systems can also incorporate human touch or some other gesture to get activated, and perform the required action. Increasing safety regulations, and efforts to reduce driver distraction are key factors kept in mind while developing and installing an automotive gesture recognition system.

The global demand for automotive gesture recognition systems is expected to see an unprecedented growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Gesture Recognition SystemsMarket: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors boosting the growth of Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market is rising automation across automobile industry. With rising disposable income, the global automobile market is expected to continuously increase over the forecast period. A large chunk of this demand is anticipated to come from the developing nations of Asia pacific and Latin America. This coupled with increasing focus on improving driver and car safety coupled with enhancing fuel efficiency and incorporating automation for better control, together will drive the market for Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems. Also, as local and regional car manufacturers also increasingly incorporate Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems, demand is on the go. Furthermore, it is anticipated that many countries will mandate the incorporation of automotive gesture controls to some extent in passenger automotive vehicles, on the backdrop of increasing driver safety, which will significantly fuel the global market for Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems. Further, with the advent of driverless and automated electric cars demand for some kind of Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems become unavoidable and the factor is expected to fuel the global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market over the end years of forecast period. However, high cost of Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems, still keeps the technology tapered with high end vehicles.

Automotive Gesture Recognition SystemsMarket: Market Segmentation

The Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market is segmented on three factors, on the basis of authentication type, application and in terms of vehicle type.

Based on authentication type, the Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market is segmented into:

Hand/Finger Print Recognition

Face Recognition

Eye/Vision Recognition

Voice Recognition

Others

Based on application, the Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market is segmented into:

Infotainment

GPS/Navigation

Lighting Systems

Door/Window Operations

Based on vehicle type, the Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market is segmented into:

Non-Electric Vehicles Passenger Cars Light Motor Vehicles Heavy Motor Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Passenger Cars Light Motor Vehicles Heavy Motor Vehicles



Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America anticipated to be the global leader in terms of demand for Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems. The region has endorsed some of the most advanced technologies in vehicle automation, and caters wide-scale technological adoption rate. Further with the advent of companies into driverless and electric vehicles, demand in the regions Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market is anticipated to shoot up over the end of forecast period. Western Europe being home to some of the most prominent global car manufacturers also caters huge demand for Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems, as many passenger cars and buses in the regions comes equipped with this technology, adding significantly to driver and vehicle safety. With increasing demand for cars in Asia Pacific Exc. Japan (APEJ) region, amid rising disposable income, demand for cars with high end features such as Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems is also on the rise. A large chunk of demand for Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems is expected to come particularly from China and India based automobile manufacturers, as they shift their vehicle models towards global standards. Further, many governments in the region have set bold targets to increase usage of electric vehicle in their respective countries. Latin America, on similar lines as APEJ is expected to boost its demand for automotive vehicles over the forecast period, fuelling more demand for Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems in the region. Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa, Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market is also expected to witness gradual growth over the forecast period, as global car manufacturers are expected to gradually set up their manufacturing bases in the region, over the last years of the forecast period.

Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems market are:-

Harman International Industries, Inc.

SoftKinetic Inc.

Visteon Corp.

Continental AG

Synaptics Incorporated

Qualcomm Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

Omek Interactive Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

