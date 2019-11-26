Global 2D Chromatography Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2019

2D chromatography is a type of chromatographic technique in which the injected sample is separated by passing through two different separation stages. This is done by injecting the eluent from the first column onto a second column. Typically the second column has a different separation mechanism, so that bands that are poorly resolved from the first column may be completely separated in the second column. Alternately, the two columns might run at different temperatures. The second stage of the separation must be run much faster than the first, since there is still only a single detector. The plane surface is amenable to sequential development in two directions using two different solvents.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth from 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increased funding for R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries, the growing oil & gas industry in the US, rising food safety concerns and government initiatives to improve laboratory infrastructure, and government investments for environmental protection in Canada.

This report focuses on the global 2D Chromatography status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 2D Chromatography development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies

Waters

Leco

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Restek

Danaher

Merck

Sepsolve Analytical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Gas Chromatography

2D Liquid Chromatography

Market segment by Application, split into

Life Science Research

Environmental Analysis

Food & Beverage Testing

Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 2D Chromatography status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 2D Chromatography development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2D Chromatography are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

