Global Contact Lenses Market 2019-2025: CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, St.Shine Optical, Menicon, Hydron

New frontiers in the contact lens market are harbored not just by growing therapeutic applications in untapped markets. New opportunities also seem to emerge from high-technology use of these ophthalmic devices in new application areas, such as in vision correction. The U.S. and Europe are witnessing substantial consumptions and production of contact lenses. Relentless research to develop better design parameters has helped manufacturers meet specialized needs of end users.

This report studies the global market size of Contact Lenses in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Contact Lenses in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Contact Lenses market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Contact Lenses market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Contact Lenses (CLs) are lightweight corrective, cosmetic or therapeutic devices that are usually placed directly onto the cornea of the eye. Contact lenses have many benefits for wearers, including appearance and practicality. Many people choose to wear contact lenses as opposed to eyeglasses as they do not steam up, they provide a wider field of vision, and they are more suitable for a number of sporting activities.

USA is the largest supplier of Contact Lenses, with a production market share nearly 56% and sales market share nearly 33%. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in USA, while USA also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe; following USA with the production market share of 19% and the sales market share over 26%. China is another important market of Contact Lenses, enjoying 8% production market share and 11% sales market share.

Market competition is intense. Johnson &Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The global Contact Lenses market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Contact Lenses market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.



